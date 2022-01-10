we aim to bring Karnataka under corona protection ring: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Bringing Karnataka into Covid Protection Ring is the aim of our government. I am confident of achieving it, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The Chief Minister in his address after launching the Booster Dose vaccination programme for health workers and senior citizens with comorbidities said, Karnataka has achieved 100% first dose vaccination and 77% second dose vaccination. "We want to reach 80% by end of January and action would be taken to intensify the second dose jabbing. We will achieve the target of bringing Karnataka into the Covid Protection Ring," he said.



'Corona warriors are the real sentinels of the nation. Just like the soldiers are protecting the country at the borders, the Corona warriors are protecting every family in the country', Bommai said.Despite facing many challenges in discharging their duties, the Asha workers, doctors and nurses are rendering yeomen service. They are the real guardians of the nation' he added.

"Vaccination is the only way to protect ourselves from Covid. Covid second and third waves intensified due to the laxity on vaccination by some countries. Western countries have now made vaccination compulsory. India has vaccinated three times more than what USA has achieved. Even an advanced country like USA has not achieved full vaccination of its population. But India with a population of 130crore has done better. The vaccine developed in our own country has proved very effective. The credit for this success should go to the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi and Covid frontline workers," Modi said. Resistance against any revolutionary decisions and programmes is natural. Vaccination also came under extensive debate with some opposing it. Covid does not differentiates on caste, he said and urged the people to cooperate with health workers.Health minister Dr K Sudhakar and senior officials were present on the occasion.