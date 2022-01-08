Weekend curfew: DC appeals to follow guidelines

Mysuru: Due to surge in the Covid-19 variant Omicron cases in the state, the government has imposed a weekend curfew for the next two weeks across the state beginning from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday along with the existing night curfew. The night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has also been extended for two more weeks.

Speaking to the media, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said "There is no restriction on markets and shops for essential products during the weekend curfew, but if anyone is caught wandering around unnecessarily, they will be punished. Milk, vegetables,fruits, medicine, meat, groceries and other essentials will be available as usual. Take away food and home delivery services from restaurants will be allowed to continue without any restrictions.

Weekend curfew will also be in place from 10 pm on January 14 to 5 am on January 17. Dr Gautham has appealed to the people to strictly follow Covid guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining distance from each other when they are in public places. "People should not attempt to travel to places in the name of purchase as police personnel have been deployed across the district to check such incidents."

The Mysore Palace Board has also announced that the Mysuru Palace will remain closed for public and tourists during the weekend as per the government's new guidelines. MPB deputy director T S Subramanya said "Mysuru Palace will be closed this weekend on January 8 and 9 and also next weekend on January 15 and 16. During the weekdays the palace will be open for public who have taken two doses of vaccination."

The Railway museum will also be closed during weekend curfew . Chamarajendra zoo will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday and would open on Tuesday instead of it being a holiday.