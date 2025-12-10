Winter Session to focus on farmer issues, MSP and dues from Centre

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the upcoming Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature will include extensive discussions on farmer-related issues, Minimum Support Price (MSP), and the release of pending funds from the Central Government.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi Airport, DCM DK Shivakumar emphasized that both the ruling and opposition parties must come together to debate the state’s pressing concerns. “We want to know why the Centre is not supporting farmers. Why is MSP money not being released? Why is the Central Government not procuring crops? There are several issues, including sugar pricing, that need detailed discussion. We must put pressure on the Centre,” he said.

Highlighting the specific concerns of North Karnataka, he noted that several developmental works and dues from the Centre remain pending. “We will raise all such issues and press for the release of long-pending funds,” he added.

Responding to questions about BJP leaders joining farmers in protesting against the state government, Shivakumar strongly countered their allegations.

“In matters related to sugarcane and maize, we have taken bold decisions in favour of farmers. Did the BJP ever make such decisions during their tenure?” he asked. He pointed out that the state government has already initiated the procurement process for maize and has stood firmly with sugarcane growers. “Sugar mill owners say they are incurring losses and may have to shut down. But the authority to fix prices for these crops lies with the Central Government, which has not increased sugar prices in the last 10 years,” he said.

Shivakumar argued that the real protest should be directed at the Central Government.

“Even if factories face losses, farmers must survive — that is our stand. The BJP has no other issue to speak about, which is why they are making such statements,” he said.