With farmer-friendly initiatives, Chikkaballapur creates milk revolution

Chikkaballapur: In a remarkable transformation of the dairy sector, the Chikkaballapur Milk Union (CHIMUL), carved out from Kolar’s KMF unit Kochimul, has rapidly gained the confidence of local farmers through innovative schemes and consistent support. With a surge in milk production and government incentives directly benefiting dairy farmers, the district is now witnessing what locals describe as a “milk flood.”

Since its inception, CHIMUL has implemented several popular programs to support dairy farmers and enhance milk collection. Riding high on this success, it has now recorded a significant boost in daily milk procurement. Presently, CHIMUL collects over 5.5 lakh litres of milk per day, with a notable recent increase of one lakh litres in daily production. There are currently 987 rural dairy societies operating under CHIMUL, involving around 40,000 families in the district who are actively engaged in dairy farming.

Thanks to the state government’s proactive support, dairy farming is seeing a revival. Farmers now receive Rs 39.40 per litre of milk supplied to CHIMUL. Additionally, the government recently increased the price of Nandini milk, promising that the price hike benefits would be passed directly to producers. In line with that, a Rs 5 per litre incentive is being transferred to farmers’ bank accounts, although in some areas, there have been complaints about delays.

Nandini milk and its by-products continue to enjoy strong demand in the market, further encouraging farmers to expand their dairy operations. With a combination of better returns and assured procurement, more farmers are now investing in high-yield cattle and scientific dairy practices.

This dairy development has been particularly important in Chikkaballapur, where agriculture and allied sectors are the backbone of the economy. By shifting focus towards dairy, many families are finding a more stable and profitable livelihood.

While challenges such as payment delays in certain villages need redressal, the overall sentiment among farmers remains optimistic, with CHIMUL emerging as a model for effective milk union management and government-farmer collaboration. As CHIMUL continues its upward trajectory, the region is setting a powerful example for how cooperative systems, when supported by efficient governance and responsive leadership, can transform rural economies.