Woman delivers outside PHC

Chamarajanagar: A pregnant woman delivered outside a hospital in the morning on Friday. It is said that the woman, Kavitha of Hugyam village in Hanur taluk suffered labour pain on Friday morning.



Her husband Kumar had taken her to the Kudlur Primary Health Centre on his bike. But the hospital was not opened yet and there was nobody to help her either.

She delivered a baby with the help of some people in the area and both the mother and the new-born are in good health.

Ironically, though the PHC sign board says 24 hours delivery facility, no employee was present there when the woman reached the hospital, alleged Kumar.