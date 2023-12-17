Won't be a mute spectator if corruption cases are found: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Gadag : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits.

Speaking to the media, Responding about a lot of buses being under repair in the KSRTC and the drivers are not getting duty and the officials there are asking for bribe from drivers to put them on duty, the CM Siddaramaiah said that we are already investigating the previous government's 40% corruption case and action will be taken against the guilty. He also said that investigations against officials who demand bribes to put the drivers on duty will be conducted.

Not right to say caste census unscientific, even before the report is out

Talking about Kantaraju's report, he said that since the report has not been submitted , it cannot be accepted. The question will arise only after the submission of the report. The Permanent Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report. Some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted, he said. Responding to Shri Shaila Jagadguru Channasiddarama Swamiji saying that the report should be released after 2 years, the CM said that since we do not know about the report, it is not right to say that it is not scientific.

Responding to the reporter's question asking that funds for Shakti scheme is over, the CM said that necessary amount has been allotted for the scheme .The money spent on Shakti Yojana through KSRTC will be reimbursed by the government. Repairs will be done and new buses will also be purchased. Grant has been provided for repairs. We will verify about the officer who said there is no funds. There is no shortage of funds for the projects announced by our government, neither is there shortage for development works, the CM added.

The CM said till the end of November, the previous government had spent Rs 70,814 crore on development. Our government has spent Rs 73,928 crores. We have spent over Rs 3000 crores extra. We formed the government on May 20, presented the budget in July, and it came into force from August 1. Four guarantees have been implemented and the 5th guarantee will be initiated in January. We have fulfilled the promises, he said.



New variant of covid: Precautionary measures are taken

A new variant of Corona has been found in the country and the Health Minister has been told to hold a meeting immediately regarding the precautionary measures, the CM said.

Our police are capable to investigate

The CM said that the government is ready to handover the case of assault on women in Belagavi to any organization. The guilty should be punished after investigation. He said that "Our police are capable of investigating,"

Interest waiver

He said that interest will be waived if the loan principal is paid into the societies. Higher education and primary education departments are working on a formula to tackle the problem. After holding a meeting in this regard, a formula will be charted out and given to the government for review, he said.

Sangh Parivar is a factory of lies

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that ABVP, Bajrang Dal, Yuva Morcha of BJP Sangh Parivar are factories of lies.

Reacting to a question that the students are facing problems due to Shakti scheme, the CM Siddaramaiah said that ABVP is a student organization of BJP and their prime job is to lie.



Hindu Rashtra is BJP's ideology

Responding to the statement of Pejavar mutt seer that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, the CM said that this is the slogan of BJP. Jana Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was started in 1950. Our's is a diverse country where not only Hindus live, there are Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists. Our country is a plural country. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus. This is the ideology of the BJP. RSS was established by Hegdewar in 1925. Even BJP persons doesn't know this, he said.