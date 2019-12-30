New Year 2020 events in Hyderabad
As December 31st is approaching, the Hyderabadi are getting ready to welcome New Year 2020 on a grand scale. The new year fever has already started here in the city with many events lined up to celebrate saying goodbye to 2019 with the memories and welcoming the New Year 2020 with tons of new hopes.
New Years Eve with Rahul Sipligunj at Summer Green Resorts
Location: Summer Green Resorts, Shamirpet, Secunderabad, Hyderabad.
Date: 31 December
Timings: 7 pm Onwards
Entry Fees: Couple Rs 999, Silver Table Rs 20,000, Gold Table Rs 40,000.
New Year Eve 2020 at Country Club
Location: Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited, Begumpet, Uma Nagar, Hyderabad.
Date: 31 December
Timing: 08:00 PM to 12:15 AM IST
Entry Fees: Gold Stag Pass Rs 1,999, Gold Couple Pass Rs 3,999, Platinum Kid Pass Rs 799, Platinum Stag Pass Rs 2499, Platinum Couple Pass Rs 4,499.
Zingaat 2020 By DJ Barkha at N Convention
Location: N Convention, Hitech city, opposite Shilparamam, near Cyber Towers, near Hitech city metro station, Hyderabad.
Date: 31 December
Timing: 06:00 PM to 12:30 AM IST
Entry Fees: Stag Male Rs 2,999, Stag Female Rs 1,999, Couple Pass Rs 3,999, VIP Pass For Group Of 5 Rs 50,000, VIP Couple - Premium Rs 20,000, Premium Kabana (10-12 Seating) Rs 1,20,000, Premium Table - 6 Seating Rs 60,000, Normal Entry Rs 999.
Dance Of The Decade at Taj Deccan
Location: Taj Deccan, Kohinoor, Road Number 1, Banjara Hills, Balapur Basthi, Hyderabad,
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 8.00 PM to 1:00 AM
Entry Fees: Stag Pass Rs 3,000, Couple Pass Rs 6,000, Couple Pass with stay Rs 12,999.
Fun Extended D-Bang 2020
Location: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City, Izzathnagar, Hyderabad,
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 08:00 PM to 12:30 AM IST
Entry Fees: Fanzone Stag Female Rs 3,499, Fanzone Stag Male Rs 3,999, Kids Zone Rs 1,499, Table Seating FeMale Rs 4,499, Table Seating Male Rs 4,999, Fanzone Couple Rs 5,999, Table Seating Couple Rs 7,999.
New Year Bash 2020 at Taj Krishna
Location: Taj Krishna, Hyderabad,Road Number 1,Banjara Hills, Mada Manzil, Hyderabad,
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 08:00 PM to 12:00 AM IST
Entry Fees: Single Pass Rs 4,499, Couple Pass Rs 7,999, Kids(5-12 Years) Rs 2,499.
Nye with Sander Van Doorn, Dj Tejas at One Golf
Location: OneGolf, Survey no. 237, 251, ISB Rd, Financial District, Vattinagulapally, Hyderabad
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 08:00 PM to 12:30 AM IST
Entry Fees: VIP Female Rs 1,999, VIP Male Rs 2,999, VIP Couple Rs 4,499, Silver Table Rs 60,000, Gold Table Rs 1,00,000, Platinum Table Rs 1,50,000, Cabana Table Rs 2,00,000.
VIBE 2020
Location: Novotel Hyderabad Airport
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 8 pm Onwards
Entry Fees: Rs 999 onwards.
NYE 2020 MR.WHITE RESIDENT DJ OF SENSATION
Location: HyLife Brewing Company - Plot No: 800, Road Number 36, Masthan Nagar, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad,
Date: 31 December
Timing: 8 PM Onwards
Entry Fees: 2499 onwards
New Year at The Park Hyderabad
Location: The Park Hyderabad - 22, Raj Bhavan Rd, Somajiguda, Hyderabad
Date: 31 December
Timing: 6 PM Onwards
Entry Fees: Rs 1999 onwards
Leonia New Year Event 2020
Location: Leonia Holistic Destination - Bommaraspet, Shameerpet, Ranga Reddy District, Shamirpet, Hyderabad.
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 8 pm Onwards
Entry Fees: 499 Onwards
NYE 2020 at Vivanta by Taj
Location: Vivanta by Taj Begumpet - Begumpet, Mayur Marg, Begumpet, Hyderabad,
Date: 31 December and 1 January 2020
Timing: 8 pm Onwards
Entry Fees: 2999 Onwards
