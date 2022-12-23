15 Thoughtful Christmas Quotes about Christmas

Christmas is season of Joy, happiness, peace, warmth and togetherness. Kids love Christmas, they tend to get busy with decorating the house, assisting mummy's in making Christmas cookies and cakes. There is nothing quite like that feeling-there is family and friendship and good food and good will. We believe below quotes are both funny as well as thoughtful and heartwarming. Sum up this exact sentiment of being home for the holidays.



12 quotes to spark joy and holiday cheer

1. "We clap hands and welcome the Peace of Christmas. We beckon this good season to wait a while with us."

-Maya Angelou

2. "Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas."

-Calvin Coolidge

3. "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."

-Charles Dickenson "A Christmas Carol"

4. "I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another."



-Carrie Fisher

5. "My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?"



-Bob Hope

6. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love."

-Hamilton Wright Mabie

7. "Have yourself a merry little Christmas now."

-Hugh Martin

8. "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful."

-Pope John XXIII

9. "I hope you'll be able to look for all the different ways that people have of showing that they love you."

-Mr Rogers

10. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don't clean it up too quickly."



-Andy Rooney

11. "What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more."

-Dr Suess

12. "Christmas, in fact, is not an external event at all, but a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart."

-Freya Stark

13. "It is Christmas every time you let God love others through you."

-Mother Teresa

14. "The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much."

-Henry David Thoreau

15. "Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime."

-Laura Ingalls Wilder