90s heartthrob Abbas Ali makes a stylish comeback

Abbas Ali, the beloved star of 1990s blockbusters like Prema Desam, VIP, and Pooveli, is creating buzz once again—this time with a stunning transformation that signals a possible return to the silver screen. Last seen in the 2015 Malayalam film Pachakkallam, the actor had been away from the limelight for nearly a decade. Now, at 50, Abbas is turning heads with a sleek, rejuvenated appearance that has fans excited for his next move.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas recently shared a set of photos that show him in a sharp blue-and-white checked shirt paired with crisp white trousers. Sporting a well-groomed salt-and-pepper beard, he exudes charm and maturity—perfect for intense villain roles or emotionally grounded character parts. The transformation not only highlights his fitness but also his readiness to step back into cinema with renewed energy.

Fans, who still remember him as the romantic lead from his heyday, are thrilled at the prospect of his return. Many are expressing hope that he will team up with today’s top stars or take on meaty roles that showcase his range.

Whether it’s a calculated comeback or just a quiet re-entry into the industry, one thing’s clear—Abbas is back, and he’s making style statements while doing it.