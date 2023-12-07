Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: History, celebrations and how to contribute

Every year on December 7, India celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day. The day is celebrated to honor both soldiers serving in the Indian armed forces and veterans. Since December 7, 1949, this day has been celebrated annually. We must not forget that many members of the Armed Forces personnel have been martyred in the service of the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day, also known as Indian Flag Day, is dedicated to raising funds from Indian citizens for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces troops. Flag Day is a time for Indians to thank India's military forces and remember those who died while serving the country.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: History and meaning

Every year since 1949, India celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day. On August 28, 1949, a committee appointed by the then Minister of Defense agreed to celebrate Flag Day annually on December 7. Soon after India's independence, the welfare of its military personnel became a priority.

The main objective of Armed Forces Flag Day was to distribute small flags among the people and ask for donations in return. Flag Day has more meaning now as it highlights the obligations Indians have to provide for and provide for their families as well as those who depend on our armed forces.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) was established by the government to assist in the welfare and rehabilitation of Ex-Servicemen (ESM). There are approximately 32 lakh ESMs, with 60,000 being added every year due to retirement.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: How is the day celebrated?

To show the public how its soldiers fight to defend national security, the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, the three branches of the Indian armed forces, organise a variety of plays, carnivals and other events. cultural events on Flag Day.

In exchange for donations, small flags of light blue, deep blue and red colours representing the three services are distributed to people.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: How to contribute?

The Kendriya Sainik Board administers the AFFDF, which is open to contributions throughout the year. Those who want to contribute can do so online through the official website of the Kendriya Sainik Board or by payee check to specified accounts at State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank or ICICI Bank.

The highest authority of the Indian government is the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB). Creates and manages a variety of wellness and rehabilitation programs for former service members and their families through a nationwide network of Rajya Sainik Boards (RSB) and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSB).