Bathtub Day encourages people to immerse themselves inside of their bathtub and truly relax. After all, is there any better way to unwind?



Did you know that there are actually a lot of benefits that are associated with taking a bath as well? Taking a bath can help to sooth your joints and muscles. Moving and stretching in water has been shown to have a low impact on the bones, muscles, and joints, yet being extremely successful in providing you with a good workout through resistance.

There are other benefits as well to consider. For example, a warm bath will help the blood in your body to flow with greater ease, which then enables you to breathe slower and deeper, especially when you take in the steam. Taking a spa or hot bath can kill bacteria and enhance immunity, as well as relieving the symptoms of flu and cold. Bathing can also help your nervous system and your brain health as well.

Did you know that taking a bath can also help you in terms of breathing easier? If you are immersed in the water, with your head out of course, this can have a positive impact on your oxygen intake and your lung capacity. There are two factors that aid this. This is the pressure the water puts on your lungs and chest, as well as the temperature of the water.

Your heart beats faster when the water is warmer. You can clear out your chest and sinuses with the steam that is created and your oxygen intake is improved too. As you can see, taking a bath offers a lot more than a bit of relaxation!

Bathing has also been proven to assist with heart health. Your core temperature is also going to be optimal through taking a bath and you can balance your hormones too. If that was not enough bathing will cleanse and moisturize your hair, skin, and eyes. By being exposed to fluid through bathing and steaming, you are going to ensure that all of your body gets the hydration it needs. As the human body is mainly made of water, this is why you need to make sure that you drink a lot of it. Nevertheless, soaking in water is also highly beneficial. This can be enhanced by adding certain salts or oils to your bath.