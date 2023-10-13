Bathukamma 2023: Known Date, Names of 9 Days of Bathukamma, Time, Puja Rituals and Significance of Flower Festival

Bathukamma is celebrated for nine days and corresponds to the festivals of Sarada Navratri and Durga Puja. Bathukamma is followed by Boddamma, which is a 7-day festival. The Boddamma festival marks the end of Varsha Ruthu, while Bathukamma marks the beginning of Sarad or Sharath Ruthu.

Bathukamma, also known as the festival of flowers, is celebrated with great fanfare by the women of Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh. The festival is celebrated for nine days according to the Sathavahana calendar. It begins in Pitru Amavasya, which usually coincides with September or October of the Gregorian calendar. It starts on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, and the 9-day festivities will culminate in ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ or ‘Pedda Bathukamma’. Bathukamma Festival 2023 will begin on October 14, 2023 and end on October 23, 2023, which will be celebrated as ‘Saddula Bathukamma’. In Telugu, “Bathukamma” means “Mother Goddess coming to life”. Historically, the festival means “the festival of life.” If you are searching online for the Bathukamma start date in 2023 or Bathukamma date in 2023, please scroll down to get all the details related to the flower festival.

Bathukamma 9 Days Names

The first day is Engili pula Bathukamma, which is followed by Atkula Bathukamma, Muddapappu Bathukamma, Nanabiyyam Bathukamma, Atla Bathukamma, Aligina Bathukamma, Vepakayala Bathukamma, Vennamuddala Bathukamma and the final day, Saddula Bathukamma.

Bathukamma Start Day 2023 Date

Bathukamma Festival 2023 will begin on Saturday, October 14 and end on Monday, October 23, 2023. Complete Durga Puja Calendar 2023: Here is a daily Puja schedule and complete Durga Pujo dates.

Bathukamma Puja Rituals

• Devotees should wake up early, take baths, and wear clean clothes before starting the puja rituals.

• Clean the area where the puja will be performed and place the Bathukamma in the center of the puja area.

• Start by invoking Lord Ganesha and lighting ghee diya and incense sticks.

• Apply turmeric, kumkum and sandalwood paste to the Bathukamma and express your wishes in your prayers and wishes.

• Offer fruits, sweets or any special prasad you have prepared.

• On the festival's last day, the Bathukamma is gently dismantled and immersed in a body of water overnight.

Significance of Bathukamma

Bathukamma is a beautiful flower pile arranged with different unique seasonal flowers in seven concentric layers shaped like a gopuram temple. Usually, the brothers bring flowers to their mothers and sisters to organize Bathukamma.

Bathukamma is celebrated for nine days and corresponds to the festivals of Sarada Navratri and Durga Puja. Bathukamma is followed by Boddamma, which is a 7-day festival. The Boddamma festival marks the end of Varsha Ruthu, while Bathukamma marks the beginning of Sarad or Sharath Ruthu.