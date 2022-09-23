Best Home Remedies for Grey hair

Many of us, ignore the initial gray strand, but when hundreds of grey hairs appear on your head, it becomes a real nightmare. So, one should not ignore your greying of hair initially. You must keep an eye on your diet and also try to take supplement to support mane health.



Just like the skin loses firmness and sag with age, hair goes through the aging process. They begin turning gray naturally in your mid-40's and this cannot be reversed. However, finding grey hair in your twenties can be very disturbing. Dealing with and accepting these silver streaks might feel difficult.

Let us try to understand as to why the hair turn grey

Every hair strand consists of concentric layers. The outer surface layer is a cuticle. It is made up of small transparent scales, which help protect your hair and give them a shiny finish.

The cortex is the 2nd layer. It is responsible for the color of the hair. Due to few external factors, the cortex can become incapable of producing the color pigment, melanin, without this pigment, your hair turns white.

When this white hair blends with your other dark hair. It would offer you the grey hair impression. This is one of the major reasons for grey hair.

Heredity, smoking, chewing tobacco and emotional stress can cause grey hair, lack of nourishment is also one of the major reasons for greying. A few of the external factors behind premature greying can include.

-Genetic Tendency

-A household history of early grey hair

-Premature aging circumstances such as thyroid disorder, managerial and progeria

-iron deficiency

-Anemia

-lessened melanocytes generation

-stress and pressure

-over usage of the soaps and synthetic shampoo

-exposure to the UV rays which damages the healthy hair follicles.

Home Remedies for Grey Hair

1. Curry leaves and coconut oil

Curry leaves do an extraordinary job of revitalizing the roots of the hair. The vitamin B present in the curry leaves helps the hair follicles restore their biological color pigment while keeping premature greying at bay.

2. Lemon and Almond oil mask

Both lemon as well as almond oil are easily available in the kitchen. Almond oil is an excellent source of Vitamin E, which helps nourish hair roots and it helps prevent premature greying of the hair.

3. Amla and Fenugreek Mask

Amla is a great ingredient, which nourishes hair and keep it healthy. As it is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and more nutrients. It can eliminate graying. Both fenugreek and Amla treat any hair issue while making it strong.

4. Black tea rinse

Black tea can cover gray hair, as it strains the hair then darkens it while adding that shine to the hair. Black tea rinse offers a great keratin and melanin boost, which restores the hair pigment. It is known to cover your grey hair effectively.

5. Onion Juice Mask

Onions are the best remedy and effective solution for gray hair. It enhances the catalase, an enzyme that darkens the hair. Onion juice is also known to promote hair growth. If it is mixed with lemon juice, it provides more shine to the hair. Being rich in sulphur, content, onion makes a noticeable option for the hair.