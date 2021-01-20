Get rid of dry hair with proper oiling

Nourishing your hair with oil is like keeping your body healthy and nourished with food. You should feed your hair with oil every now and then to make sure it stays healthy, thick and lustrous.

Choose the right carrier oil according to your hair type and scalp

Carrier oils can be used alone or in combination with essential oils. Coconut oil, jojoba oil and avocado oil are some popularly used carrier oils. First off, you must make sure you're using the right oil for your hair and scalp. If you have a greasy scalp, using a light oil is recommended. Heavy oils can be used if your scalp is too dry and needs more moisture.

Choose your essential oil

This is not a mandatory step. However, essential oils can be effective in targeting specific scalp concerns like dry scalp or dandruff. These oils are extracted from plants. You can choose an essential oil based on its properties, what it targets and if it suits your skin. Essential oils must be diluted in carrier oils since they can be too strong and cause allergic reactions.

Heat the oil

Heat your oils for a few seconds till they are warm. Using warm oil will allow for deeper penetration through your hair cuticles and scalp. It is also more soothing and effective.

Massage your scalp

Gently massage the oil into your scalp for a few minutes. If you have curly hair, you can segregate your hair into small parts to avoid missing out on any areas. Use circular motions to gently rub the oil into your scalp. Work your way across the entire scalp for 10-15 minutes. After you are done with the scalp, gently work your way till the ends of your hair.

Wrap a warm cloth around your hair

Tie your hair into a bun and wrap a warm cloth around your forehead. This causes your pores and cuticles to open up, allowing for deeper penetration of the oils into your scalp and hair follicles.

Rinse it off well

After applying your oil, you can leave it on overnight and wash it off with shampoo the next day. Try using normal or cold water to rinse your hair and make sure that you clean it thoroughly.