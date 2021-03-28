Hairstyles to try this Holi

Holi is a festival where you literally drown in colours. But you don't want your hair to come in your way, especially during the festival of colours and lots of fun, Holi.

Most of us think it's alright to leave our hair open during the celebrations, but doing this will only damage your hair further.

Here are 5 easy hairstyles that you could pick from to keep your hair safe and in place during Holi.

Standard Braids



It is thebest hairstyle to protect your hair. Divide the hair into three equal parts. Cross the right part over the middle part and then left part over it. Do this process until the braid is done.

High Ponytail

A high ponytail can be a simple one or you can alter it in your own way. For instance, after tying your hair into a high ponytail, braid it into a regular plait. To add some more style to this, loosen the braid a little for a 'bubble' effect.

Double Buns



As a quirky take on hair buns, a bun on both sides looks cute and serves the purpose too. This hairstyle keeps all your hair in place so you can have all the fun without being too bothered. For this style, part your hair into two equal sections and comb through all the knots. Then, begin with either sides and tie a ponytail, a high or low one, as per your preference. Then wrap your hair around the hair-tie and tie it up again. Do the same for the other side.

Low Ponytail



A simple way to put away all those tresses is a simple low-tied ponytail. This type of ponytail looks textured on wavy or curly hair and can be put in place with bobby pins just as easily. You could tie it near your nape for that low yet stylish effect.

Top-Knot Bun



If you have long hair and definitely don't want them open and loose, this top-knot style could be your pick. Begin with tying a high ponytail and then wrap the rest of the hair around the hair tie and you're done. For a cleaner look, wear hair/head band.