Monsoon Hair Care: Expert shares benefits of Aloe Vera + Coconut for soft hair & frizz control

While the rains might make our hair frizzy and dull, nature has provided us with plenty of nourishing ingredients; and some of these ingredients, when combined, can do wonders for our hair. One such combination is Coconut, with its nourishing properties and Aloe Vera, with its moisturizing benefits. Dr. Shilpa Vora - Chief R&D Officer, Marico Limited shares a phenomenal combination that can help with frizz control, giving you soft, nourished hair.

The Power of Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera has been used for centuries for its medicinal and beauty benefits. While most are aware of its benefits for the skin, not many know of the wonders it can do for hair. When applied on your scalp, Aloe Vera forms a protective layer around the scalp, moisturizing and shielding it from environmental damage, and when applied along the length, it can help reduce frizz, by softening each strand.

The Incredible Coconut based Hair Oil: Coconut based Hair Oil is another incredibly tried and trusted ingredient that has been valued for its numerous benefits for hair. When applied on your scalp, Coconut based hair oil penetrates the scalp skin providing deep nourishment.

When combined, Aloe Vera and Coconut based Hair Oil is a dynamic duo that makes for a powerful hair care solution to reduce frizz. If you find preparing a mix of ingredients cumbersome, you can choose a trusted Coconut based hair oil brand that is enriched with Aloe Vera.

Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut based Hair Oil is a nourishing hair oil, enriched with Aloe Vera, that helps combat frizz and delivers soft and nourished hair. This hair oil is lightweight and non-sticky, making it a perfect addition to your daily hair care routine during the monsoons. A coin-sized amount of this hair oil can also be used to give your hair that extra boost of nourishment and softness while keeping the frizz at bay.