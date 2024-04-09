BJD to be back in power in Odisha with 120 seats

Naveen Patnaik-Date of birth 16 October 1946 Time of birth 1:10 AM Place of birth Cuttack. Natives birth star Mrugashira 4th charan. Zodiac sign Gemini. Ascendant cancer. Lagna lord moon is in 12th house. Hence his Lagna lord will be very weak. Seventh and eighth Lord Saturn is occupied in Lagna. Hence native will have more patience and will continue to be honest, straightforward and sincere and non-corrupt leader, a quality which made him win as CM for five times.

Second lord sun is in third House. Hence he will be courageous by nature. Fourth house occupied by mercury Jupiter and Mars and aspecting 10th house. Hence he has dedicated his life to the development of Poor people. Fifth house occupied by Venus and Ketu. He will be very kind human being and God-fearing person.

From 15 March 2017 to 15 March 2024 native will run Ketu Major period. From 19 March 2023 to 15 March 2024 Native will run Ketu major period by mercury Sub period. During this period he will get minor health problems and may face some obstacles in governance.

From 15 March 2024 to 15 March 2044 native will run Venus major period. For cancer ascendant Venus is fourth and 11th Lord. Hence he is badhakadipathi for this lagna. Venus has been occupied in Anuradha Star. This star is ruled by Saturn. Hence from 2024 to 2027 Venus is the major period with Venus Sub period. He should perform the japa of Venus. From moon sign 23 April 2023 to 01st may 2024 Jupiter will be in 11th house. Hence 2023 is very good period for Odisha chief Minister Mr Naveen Patnaik. In the forthcoming assembly elections, BJD party will get 110 to 120 seats. Naveen Patnaik will once again become the Chief minister. In Parliament elections, BJD party may get 15 to 20 seats.