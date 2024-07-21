3 States is a Bilingual Travelogue of three unexplored jewels in the tapestry of India. Assam surprises the visitor with its sheer breadth of canvas and landscape. Arunachal Pradesh, the mystic North-eastern gateway of India, surprises the visitor with its rugged vastness. The Himalayan vastness and the cold mountain air add to the allure of this state. Manipur, the land of the jewel, is known the richness of its cultural heritage. This book is to motivate fellow Indians to visit these states, and to experience the sense of upliftment .

Author- Shweta Mahendra

Publisher- Griffin Publications

Price- Rs.359/-

“Enigmatic Dreams,” an anthology of poetry that transcends the barriers of time and space, written by the talented and multifaceted Pravin Raghuvanshi. This book is not just a collection of verses; it is an emotional and spiritual journey that invites readers to explore the depths of their own souls. Written in quite lucid and engaging manner, the book is going to the best pick for the apostles of Muse.

Author- Pravin Raghuvanshi

Publisher-SGSH Publications

Price- Rs.200/

An anthology of thirty five short stories, “Jewels From The Treasure Trove” by Anamika Kundu is appealing for its variety of genres. The book unfolds quite a gripping narrative, couched in rich imagery that invites the reader to explore the stories one at a time or all in one go. Deeply engaging plots keep the readers fully engrossed. The characters, setting, and the resolution of the conflict enrich the reader’s experience as they go from one story to the another.

Author - Anamika Kundu

Publisher- Vishwakarma Publications

Price Rs.250/

In “Stirring Mocktales”, join our teen protagonist as she navigates the wild terrain of adolescence from the age of 12 to 13. From awkward school dances to bizarre encounters with aliens, or maybe just weird neighbors, this book is a rollercoaster ride of relatable chaos. But hold on tight, because in one of the craziest stories of the generation or this book at best, a car incident sends shockwaves on the day after her birthday – quite literally – as her foot becomes an unexpected speed bump!

Author : Tvisha Maheshwari

Publisher: Griffin Publication

Price : Rs 189/