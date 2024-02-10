Celebrate Love: Chef Ranveer Brar’s Valentine’s Day recipes

As Valentine's Day approaches, many find themselves contemplating the perfect way to express love and affection. While materialistic gifts are a common choice, this year, consider going beyond the ordinary and focusing on creating meaningful moments through the art of cooking. Renowned Chef Ranveer Brar, in collaboration with Hershey India, has crafted delightful and easy-to-make recipes that not only showcase culinary skills but also emphasize the importance of the little things in a relationship.

Instead of relying on store-bought gifts, why not surprise your loved one with a homemade, candlelit dinner prepared with love? Chef Ranveer Brar shares three delectable recipes, each designed to add a touch of sweetness and warmth to your Valentine's Day celebration.

Breakfast Parfait: A Healthy Start to the Day

Ingredients:

50 grams of cornflakes

50 grams oats

1 tablespoon desiccated coconut

2 teaspoons Hershey's Caramel Flavoured syrup

4 tablespoons raisins

4 tablespoons walnuts

4 tablespoons almonds

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

2 tablespoons melon seeds

1 1/2 cups thick yogurt

2 tablespoons Hershey's chocolate-flavoured syrup

1 cup fresh fruits (cubed)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees.

Mix oats, cornflakes, desiccated coconut, dry fruits, and melon seeds in a bowl.

Add Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup and mix well.

Spread the mixture on an oven tray and bake for 8-10 minutes.

In another bowl, whisk together thick yogurt and Hershey's chocolate-flavoured syrup.

Create layers in serving glasses with chocolate yogurt, oats-cornflakes mixture, and fresh fruits.

Serve chilled and enjoy the delightful parfait.

Chicken Peri-Peri Wings: A Spicy Culinary Adventure



Ingredients:

6-8 chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 tablespoons peri peri seasoning

1 tablespoon Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon chicken seasoning

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

For Peri Peri Seasoning:

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Prepare peri peri seasoning by mixing all the ingredients.

Marinate chicken wings with the peri peri mix, olive oil, lemon juice, Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup, chicken seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Grill the wings in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

Garnish with freshly cut spring onions for an extra touch.

Fantasy Pancakes: A Sweet Start or End to Valentine's Day



Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 cup oat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 banana, sliced

Instructions:

Whisk together egg, milk, melted butter, and Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup.

In another bowl, mix oat flour and baking powder.

Combine wet and dry ingredients to form a batter.

Cook spoonfuls of batter on a greased pan until golden brown on both sides.

Garnish with banana slices and a drizzle of Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup.

Chef Ranveer Brar's recipes offer a delightful way to celebrate love through the joy of cooking, allowing couples to create lasting memories together. This Valentine's Day, consider surprising your special someone with a homemade culinary adventure that truly captures the essence of love and togetherness.



























