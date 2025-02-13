Celebrate Love with These Heartwarming Audiobooks & Films This Valentine’s Day

The allure of a heartfelt story never fades. From romantic comedies and contemporary romance to queer love stories and more, this Valentine’s Day, you can indulge in a journey with love stories that tug at your heartstrings and spark the imagination. Audible India’s 2024 wrap highlighted that romance was one of the most-listened-to genres among Indian listeners. Whether you're seeking a lighthearted listen or a love story with a twist, these audiobooks and films, with performances from top celebrities, will have you feeling all the emotions this season. So, get ready to be swept away this Valentine’s Day with emotions, surprises, unforgettable sagas, and let the magic of love unfold!

TO LISTEN

Mine and Yours (Season 2)

Service: Audible

Love, commitment, and a dash of chaos—Mine and Yours (Season 2) is the perfect listen for Valentine’s season. Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Sayani Gupta) have had a blissful live-in relationship for three years, but their world is turned upside down when Priya’s ex-girlfriend, Rashi (Kubbra Sait), moves in for a month. As old sparks reignite and jealousy brews, Jaiveer and Rashi find themselves in an unexpected rivalry for Priya’s heart. This love triangle is as compelling as it is unpredictable—tune in on Audible now!

Upon release of the show, Nakuul Mehta said, “When we started with rehearsals and reading, [our chemistry] was organic. But at the end of a scene, [we had to depict] a kiss. Visually, you know [how to depict it], but a kiss on the mic [was new for me] and I went all out. Mantra [director] burst out laughing, saying that it was not supposed to be a French kiss. Toning it down and making it subtle was a learning point.”

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said (Season 2)

Service: Audible

‘Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said (Season 2)’ is just what you need if you’re looking to tune into something for Valentine’s Day! Starring Sumeet Vyas (as Mikesh) and Nidhi Singh (as Tanya), this Audible Original takes you back to the very beginning of their love story—their first meeting, first kiss, and the unexpected journey that turned them into everyone’s favourite couple. As they reflect on their whirlwind romance, you’ll be swept up in the nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt moments that make love truly special. Whether you’re single or taken, this one’s bound to make you believe in the magic of serendipity!

Misdirected

Service: Audible

This Audible Original brings together all the romance, drama, and sizzling chemistry you could ask for. Here, Bridgerton fame Nicola Coughlan plays Hattie Murton, who never planned on TV stardom, let alone being thrown into a scandalous on-screen affair with Anthony Rafe (Gwilym Lee)—the brooding A-lister she can’t stand. But when their fictional romance starts feeling all too real, sparks fly in ways neither of them expected. With witty banter, electric tension, and a love story that blurs the lines between reel and real, this is one audiobook you won’t want to miss.

Desi Down Under

Service: Audible

Desi Down Under is a heartwarming mix of romance, adventure, and self-discovery set against the stunning backdrop of Sydney. Childhood besties Devan (Adarsh Gaurav), Meenu (Prajakta Koli), and her twin brother Rahul (Taaruk Raina) take their first-ever trip abroad, but for Rahul, the journey becomes more than just sightseeing. When he meets Taylor, a free-spirited Italian, love and commitment take center stage, pushing him to face his fears in the most unexpected ways. With laughter, emotions, and a splash of romance, this podcast is all about embracing love and the courage to be yourself.

On the release of Desi Down Under, Prajakta said, “It was an entirely different experience, very new and very challenging for sure. It was my first-ever audio show, so, I did not know what to expect…It is quite daunting, it is quite nerve-wracking to be in a studio by yourself, trying to imagine that you’re in Australia, surfing on a beach watching other people face the waves.”

TO WATCH

Loveyapa

Released theatrically last week, this film is a rom-com that takes a modern look at relationships in the digital age. When Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), a couple set to marry, are forced to swap phones for 24 hours, their near-perfect world comes crashing down. Secrets spill, trust is tested, and the very foundation of their love is shaken. Can they overcome the truth and rebuild what they once had, or is it too late? It will have you questioning what you know about relationships today.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Set in the city of Delhi, this film chronicles the life of Ankur (Arjun Kapoor), a man caught in a whirlwind of love, fate, and some truly unexpected twists. With his ex-wife, Prablin (Bhumi Pednekar), having forgotten their divorce due to an accident, and his new girlfriend, Prabhleen (Rakul Preet Singh), adding even more chaos to the mix, Ankur finds himself stuck in the middle of a laugh-out-loud love triangle. It is the perfect watch for a fun, feel-good Valentine’s Day! Catch it in theatres if you can.

Laila Majnu

Service: Netflix

This movie reimagines the timeless tale of unrequited love in a modern Kashmir setting, giving the classic folk story a contemporary perspective. Laila (Tripti Dimri), a young woman seeking her first kiss, and Kais (Avinash Tiwary), a charming yet troubled man, fall deeply in love but face societal pressures and family conflicts that keep them apart. Years later, their paths cross again, rekindling a passion that leads to tragedy, with Kais slowly descending into madness. A perfect soul-stirring VDay watch.

The Idea Of You

Service: Amazon Prime Video

If you're looking for a top-notch, heartwarming romance this Valentine's Day, The Idea of You is the perfect pick. Starring Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes, the 24-year-old heartthrob from the world’s biggest boy band, the film beautifully explores a romance that defies age and expectations. Their whirlwind connection is as intense as it is unexpected, and it’s bound to leave you swooning. A contemporary love story that's as emotional as it is captivating – this one’s a must-watch for your Valentine’s Day!