Chhath Puja 2023: Nahay Khay Date, Rituals, Puja Samagri, Do’s and Don’ts and Wishes to Share

Nahay Khay is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Chhath Puja. In this, devotees worship The Sun God by bathing and meditating. After this, they take food. Rice, lentils and gourd vegetables are consumed in the meal. According to astrologers, the rare Bhadravasa Yoga is being created on the day of Nahai Khay. Apart from this, many other wonderful coincidences are happening.

The festivities begin with Nahay Khay, which falls on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti and Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. This year, Nahay Khay rituals will be performed on November 17.

Chhath Puja 2023: Sunrise and Sunset Time

• Sunset time on Friday, November 17: 5:50 PM.

• Sunrise time on Monday, November 20: 06:20 AM.

Nahay Khay 2023: Rituals

On the first day of Chhath Puja, fasters wake up early to worship Lord Surya before eating. This marks the beginning of the 4-day fasting period. People dress well, quickly and prepare chana dal and pumpkin rice as prasad for the Sun god.

Nahay Khay 2023: Puja Samagri

• Currency

• Camphor

• Cotton balls

• Lamp

• Ghee

• Fruit

• Ganges Jal

• Lord Surya Idol

• Idol of Lord Ganesha

• Agarbatti

• Kumkum (Roli)

• Khajur (Date)

• Panchamrit

• Paan (betal leaves)

• Puja Thali

• Red Sandal (Laal Chandan)

• Red cloth

• Rice (Chawal/Akshat)

• Supari (betal nuts)

• Vrat Katha Book

• White flowers

• Wheat

Nahay Khay 2023: Do’s and Don'ts

1. The day after Diwali marks the beginning of Chhath Puja preparations, when faithful devotees adopt the consumption of exclusively sattvic food and avoid eating onion, garlic and other non-vegetable products.

2. In Nahay Khay, devotees start their day by cleaning their entire house. It is essential to maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the festival.

3. Devotees eat only after bathing early in the morning. After that, they prepare prasad.

4. Use freshly purchased or clean ingredients for cooking, such as rice, beans, and vegetables. Avoid mixing them with anything previously ingested or handled with dirty hands.

5. Prasad is made with rock salt and the food is strictly sattvic.

6. After offering it to the Sun God and Chatthi Maiya, the person observing the fast first eats the prasad and then shares it with other members of the family.

7. Offer milk and water to Lord Surya and Prasad to Chhathi Mata. Don't forget to listen to Chatth Puja vrat katha at night.

Nahay Khay 2023: wishes and messages

1. On Chhath Puja, I wish you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Happy Nahay Khay!

2. May your life be filled with joy and success. May the bright rays of the Sun God bring warmth and light to your days. Happy Nahay Khay!

3. May the positivity of Chhath Puja radiate throughout your life, bringing success and glory. Happy Nahay Khay!

4. On the auspicious occasion of Nahay Khay, may this Chhath Puja herald the beginning of a life full of prosperity and success for you.

5. Wishing you abundant blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Nahay Khay!

6. May the blessings of Sun God and Chhathi Maiya be upon you. Happy Nahay Khay!

7. In this Chhath Puja, may the blessings of Chhat Mata and Surya Devta be upon you. Happy Nahay Khay!

8. On this occasion of Chhath, let us pray to Lord Surya for blessings in our lives and happiness in our homes. Happy Nahay Khay to you!

9. Chhath Puja is all about sincere devotion, faith, perseverance and personal belief. Happy Nahay Khay to you and your family.

10. May this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring new hopes and opportunities to brighten your life. Happy Nahay Khay!