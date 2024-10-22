Chhath Puja 2024: Dates, Auspicious Timings, and Rituals

Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival that honors the Sun God. It is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and some regions of Nepal. The festival spans four days, during which devotees, especially women, perform various rituals, fast, and offer prayers for the health and prosperity of their families. The core of the festival involves worshipping both the setting and rising sun.

The Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja begins with the Nahay-Khay ritual, observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. This marks the purification of the mind and body. The second day, Kharna, involves fasting and preparing for the main rituals that follow. The festival concludes with prayers to the rising sun on the final day.

Key Dates and Timings for Chhath Puja 2024

The following are the key dates and timings for Chhath Puja in 2024:

• November 5, 2024 (Nahay-Khay): The festival starts with the Nahay-Khay ritual, which is performed at sunrise, around 6:36 am, and concludes at sunset, around 5:33 pm.

• November 6, 2024 (Kharna): Devotees observe Kharna on this day, fasting and preparing offerings. The auspicious time for this ritual is between 6:37 am and 5:32 pm.

• November 7, 2024 (Sandhya Arghya): On the third day, the important ritual of Sandhya Arghya takes place, where prayers are offered to the setting sun. The ritual starts at sunrise (6:38 am) and ends at sunset (5:32 pm).

• November 8, 2024 (Usha Arghya): The final day is marked by Usha Arghya, where devotees offer prayers to the rising sun. This ritual begins at 6:38 am and ends at 5:31 pm.

Essential Rituals of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja centers around two main rituals, Nahay-Khay and Kharna, which purify the body and spirit, preparing devotees for the final offerings, known as Arghya and Usha Arghya. These rituals are vital for spiritual cleansing and serve as a way for devotees to connect with nature and the divine energy of the Sun God.

The festival is a time of devotion, community participation, and spiritual reflection, with devotees praying for the well-being and prosperity of their loved ones.