Easy steps to keep your skin hydrated during summer

As temperatures rise during summer, keeping your skin hydrated becomes essential for maintaining its health and glow. Dehydrated skin can lead to many issues, including dullness, flakiness, and premature ageing. This guide will explore simple yet effective steps to ensure your skin stays hydrated and radiant throughout the summer. From staying hydrated internally to choosing the right skincare products and adopting healthy habits, these easy tips will help you achieve a glowing complexion despite the heat.

1. Stay Hydrated Drink a lot of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated from within. Drink at least 8 to 9 glasses of water daily, and increase your intake if you're sweating more due to the heat.

2. Use a Gentle Cleanser Opt for a mild, hydrating cleanser that doesn't strip away the natural oils from your skin. Check for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which help retain moisture.

3. Apply a Lightweight Moisturiser Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser formulated for your skin type. Look for moisturisers with ingredients like ceramides or squalane, which help lock in moisture without feeling heavy on the skin.



4. Use a Humidifier If you spend much time indoors with AC, try using a humidifier that adds moisture to the air. This prevents your skin from drying out due to the artificial environment.



5. Wear Sunscreen Save your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Repeat sunscreen application every 2 to 3 hours, especially if you're sweating or swimming.

6. Take Shorter, Lukewarm Showers While taking long, hot showers may be tempting, they can deprive your skin of its natural oils and increase dryness. Consider shorter showers with lukewarm water to prevent dehydration.

7. Use Hydrating Face Masks Treat your skin with a hydrating face mask once or twice weekly to replenish moisture. Check for masks containing ingredients like aloe vera, honey, or hyaluronic acid for an extra boost of hydration.

8. Eat Water-Rich Foods Incorporate hydrating foods into your diet, such as cucumbers, watermelon, strawberries, and leafy greens. These foods hydrate your body from within and provide essential vitamins and antioxidants for healthy skin.

9. Avoid Harsh Exfoliants During the summer, limit harsh exfoliants like scrubs or chemical peels, as they can strip away moisture and irritate the skin. Instead, use gentle exfoliants with ingredients like fruit enzymes or mild acids.

10. Carry a Facial Mist Keep a hydrating facial mist with you to spritz on your face throughout the day for instant refreshment and hydration. Look for mists containing ingredients like rose water or chamomile to hydrate and soothe your skin on the go.