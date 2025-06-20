  • Menu
Eesha Rebba turns heads in black saree

Actress Eesha Rebba, who is gearing up for the release of 3 Roses Season 2 on Aha, is making waves with her striking promotional appearances. As the anticipation builds, Eesha’s latest look has become a hot topic among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

For a recent promotional event, Eesha stunned in a bold black saree featuring a minimalist gold border. While the drape followed a classic style, it was her effortless grace and confidence that gave the traditional outfit a chic, modern twist.

In a series of pictures, Eesha alternates between mirror selfies and close-up portraits, offering a candid and confident vibe. Her loose waves, a small bindi, and minimal makeup bring out her natural beauty, allowing her charm to shine without overshadowing her attire.

As 3 Roses Season 2 edges closer to its premiere, Eesha’s promotional presence proves she’s not just showing up — she’s commanding attention with every appearance. Her fashion-forward take on tradition reflects her evolving screen persona and adds to the growing excitement for the show’s return.

