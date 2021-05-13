Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Guide to Perform Eid Namaz at Home

One can perform Eid Namaz in the same way as in the masjids. In masjid, Imam delivers the khutbah (sermon) of Eid, which is not allowed when the namaz is performed at home. It is similar to a regular namaz other than the Takbeer.



Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz Timing



The Eid namaz timing starts from half an hour after the sunrise and lasts till before Zohar namaz time. Therefore, the person who is proficient in reciting Quran should lead the prayer.



The Eid namaz has two rakats, but it has extra 'takbeers'. Takbeer refers to 'Allah-u-Akbar', which means 'Almighty is Great'. It expresses faith and repeated in every Rakat of salah.



During Takbeer, one has to say "Allah hu Akbar" while raising the hands to the ears in the namaz. Allah hu Akbar, the Arabic word which means Allah is great. During the regular namaz, 'takbeer' is recited only once, but for the Eid namaz, Takbeer has to be repeated 6 times in two rakats.



Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz: Guide to Perform Namaz at Home



1. Niyat ki maine 2 rakat namaz Wajib Eid ul Fitr ki, 6 Takbiro ke, Muh mera Kaaba shareef ki taraf, Piche is Imam ke, Allah hu Akbar.



2. Make niyat for Eid-ul-Fitr for two rakats Wajib as above and then lift your hands and touch your ear lobes and say 'Allahu Akbar' and then keep them folded below the navel as you always do.



3. Now recite 'Sana' surah and say Allah hu Akbar three times (Three Takbeers). For the first two takbeers, you lift your hands till ear lobes and release them, and after the third takbeer fold your hands again like in regular namaz position. After this, recite Surah Fatiha and one surah of your choice as you do during regular namaz. Then, perform sajda twice and come back to standing position.



4. Then, you begin the second Rakat recite Surah Fatiha and one surah of your choice. After you finish the second Rakat, say Allah hu Akbar but don't go into ruku, raise your hands and release your hands three times. Fourth time say Allah hu Akbar and go to sajda. Finish your namaz like you always do. Make supplication after you finish your namaz.



During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast for 30 days. However, sometimes the moon is sighted on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, as the crescent could not be sighted today.





