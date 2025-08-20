The benefits of greenhouse use have improved over time, with new techniques emerging as well. Consequently, the relationship between agricultural greenhouses and the needs of farmers and field workers has historically gained numerous alternatives, although new precautions have also become necessary.

When trying to align a specific crop with the climatic or geographical reality of certain locations, for example, producers have had to be meticulous in their choices, and sharper optimization of resource use has become essential. For this reason, specialists have spared no effort in making the best possible decisions for each project.

“Known as the ‘world’s supermarket,’ agriculture’s importance extends far beyond the economic sphere, which means that the preparation of professionals like us, working alongside farmers, must be increasingly refined and precise. In many cases, there would be no extra time for corrective strategic planning—also known as a reengineering project—if something were to go wrong.”

This summary of the importance of making sound decisions in the relationship between agricultural greenhouses and production comes from Operations Project Management specialist Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari. In this specific area alone, the Indian professional has nearly a decade of experience as a manager in construction and project execution.

Data Highlights the Importance

Figures from the past year help explain why agricultural production systems receive such careful attention. Brazil, as an emerging economy and a key player in Latin America and the Southern Hemisphere, recorded a milestone through federal government–organized financial incentive programs.

The main program is known as Plano Safra (Harvest Plan). In short, it allocates federal funds annually to agricultural work, distributed to producers through accredited banks. These institutions, together with the federal government itself, are responsible for disbursing the subsidies.

Analyzing the projects and strategic plans of each producer applying for the program is one of the duties of those managing the allocated funds. In 2024, a record was reached with an investment of nearly USD 100 billion. Given the country’s continental size, producers in all regions—from north to south—benefit from this, the largest local program in the sector.

Brazil is known for its subtropical climate, with average temperatures close to 30°C (86°F) in most regions. However, in the country’s south, harsher winters become the main challenge for some crops. In such cases, greenhouses are major allies for farmers. A successful example is strawberry production in cities in the warm interior of São Paulo state. Something similar can be seen in the United States, where the Indian expert also works.

“Our work has contributed significantly to advancing sustainable agricultural infrastructure, food security, and workforce optimization in the United States—especially in the areas of large-scale greenhouse development and efficient supply chain operations for fresh produce,” said the specialist, commenting on similar initiatives he has supported in the North American context.

Historical Evolution

The use of greenhouses in agricultural production environments is believed to date back thousands of years, to Chinese and Roman civilizations—both in the East and West. However, the models most similar to today’s techniques may have originated in the East, specifically in Korea, during the 1800s.

The industrialization boom of that period, the accelerated rural population decline, and the resulting increase in urban consumption demanded rapid advances in agricultural production techniques. Added to this was the idea of expanding territories, cultures, and economies—more succinctly called globalization. These social phenomena intensified from the second half of the last century onward.

Given this combination of historical factors, countries such as the United States had to invest heavily in techniques for the sector. Once again, agricultural greenhouses played a leading role. In this scenario, large-scale productions led by Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari stand out for their efficient use of resources and, above all, their effectiveness in meeting the needs of the general population.

“At Nourse Farms, LLC in North Carolina, I led the construction and renovation of over 1.24 million square feet of greenhouses, integrating advanced systems such as Haygrove climate-controlled ventilation tunnels and GEGE Machinebouw elevated tray systems. These innovations significantly increased crop productivity, reduced labor dependence, and improved working conditions for agricultural workers—contributing to more efficient, safer, and environmentally responsible agricultural production,” the specialist described, highlighting some successful projects.

Knowledge that Adds Value

Project and Operations Management, one of the cornerstones of Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari’s background and expertise, has been fundamental to the success of these plans. The mission of planning, organizing, directing, and controlling project outcomes relies on three pillars: available resources, set deadlines, and the quality to be achieved according to the proposal.

If any of these three pillars becomes unbalanced, the performance of the others—and thus the final result—may be compromised. In other words, professionals must balance these three central pillars step by step in the strategic planning of each project—usually long-term—or operations, which are typically more practical and short-term.

“This is a crucial precaution for the sake of agricultural production, ensuring there are no delays or losses. It’s also an essential focus for our direct contribution to large-scale greenhouse production to meet nationwide demand. It’s a strict step-by-step schedule—sometimes with unique, project-specific elements—but often, quality and efficiency cannot wait, even when we’re talking about long-term goals.”

Other Career Details

Rohit Ravi Teja Nagari is an Operations and Project Manager with over seven years of diverse experience in greenhouse construction, agricultural production, mechanical engineering, and high-efficiency packaging center operations. A leader in infrastructure development and supply chain execution, he has overseen multimillion-dollar projects, managing budgets exceeding USD 10 million and leading teams of over 75 employees.

Currently serving as Operations and Project Manager at Nourse Farms, LLC in North Carolina, he led the planning and delivery of two major greenhouse projects totaling 1.24 million square feet. He played a key role in integrating advanced technologies such as Haygrove’s patented ventilation tunnels and GEGE Machinebouw elevated tray systems, which significantly boosted agricultural productivity, improved working conditions, and reduced costs. His expertise covers the entire project life cycle—from excavation and HVAC systems to automation integration and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs)—with a consistent track record of delivering on time and within budget.

Previously, at Cervini Farms North Carolina Inc., he managed the production and packaging of over 180,000 pounds of fresh vegetables per week, including tomatoes and cucumbers. His strategic leadership resulted in a 25% production increase, USD 500,000 in annual savings, and a 98% fulfillment rate for major retail chains such as Walmart, Costco, and Target. He also played a key role in obtaining the prestigious North Carolina Department of Labor Gold Star Standard certification for new agricultural housing facilities.