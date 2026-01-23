Rainfall hits Delhi-NCR, AQI touches 297; cooler weather ahead

The AQI was 297 at 7 am as per the Central Pollution Control Board( CPCB). Light rain also hit Ghaziabad and Noida.

The AQI showed marginal improvement from Thursday morning when the air quality index had fallen in the “very poor” category at 312.

Many areas of the national capital registered poor air quality including Anand Vihar 317, Ashok Vihar 335, Wazirpur 351, Punjabi Bagh 326, RK Puram 315, Bawana 342, ITO 266, Chandni Chowk 326 and Dwarka Sector 8 316, according to CPCB data.

The India Meteorological Department( IMD) said the megacity’s temperature was 16.4 °C at 7 am.

As per the AQI bracket, an AQI between 0 and 50 falls in the “ Good ” order; 51 and 100 fall in the “ Satisfactory ” order, 101 and 200 is “ Moderate ”, 201 and 300 is “ Poor ”, 301 and 400 is “ veritably Poor ” and 401 and 500 falls in the “ Severe ” order.

Thursday had recorded high temperatures with the mercury touching 27.1 °C which was around seven degrees above normal Delhi NCR rain today. The day temperature was the highest recorded in the month of January in the last seven years.

Humidity levels have increased due to clear skies and overnight Delhi temperature forecast warming aided by strong winds from east that continued through the day, pushing up temperatures, officials said.