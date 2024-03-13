Big Boss” Style Icon Rathika graces Singhania's Annual Sale at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Singhania's, the premium saree brand, has kickstarted its highly anticipated 2nd Anniversary Jubilee Hills store’s Annual Sale. This year's event is expected to grow spectacular, with the talented and stylish Rathika, the beloved reality TV star from Bigg Boss-Telugu, as the special guest.

The saree collection includes Kanjivaram, Banarasi, Paithani, Chanderi, Bandhani, Venkatgiri, Gadwal, Kalamkari, Kani Kashmiri, Patan Patola, Ikat, Organza, Designer Sarees along with Fabrics, Lehengas, Dupattas, Readymade Blouses, Cut Pieces and many more crafts and apparels.

"We pride ourselves on our curated collection of sarees, fabrics, and ethnic wear celebrating Indian traditions and crafts, and it feels immense pleasure receiving such a wonderful response from the crowd" said Sailesh Singhania, MD.

The Anniversary Sale offers unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers up to Flat 50% off across all products, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in traditional Indian sarees and fabrics.

Singhania's, a trusted name in handcrafted luxury, invites you to explore their incredible saree and fabric collection and take advantage of amazing deals. Experience unmatched quality, style, and service at Singhania's – where shopping is an art form.

Discover fashion's finest at Singhania's, renowned for their commitment to excellence. Indulge in premium products and unbeatable savings, all while enjoying a world-class shopping experience tailored to your every desire.