X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Designs representing bold Indian bride

Designs representing bold Indian bride
x

Designs representing bold Indian bride 

Highlights

Designer Ridhi Mehra has created a niche for herself by bringing together Persian and Indian cultures creating clothes with a hint of vintage old-world charm.

Designer Ridhi Mehra has created a niche for herself by bringing together Persian and Indian cultures creating clothes with a hint of vintage old-world charm. Her design innovation, the eccentric and delicate details with the correct flare for drama have made her designs a famous among neo-Indian brides, and she is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities.

Here's an exclusive sneak-peek into her latest wedding story, 'Heer, Pre Fall 2020'.


In addition to her signature style, the collection gains inspiration from the classic Indian weddings, themselves; and a dash of western aesthetics thrown in gives it the edge. The 'ethnic' that is so much a part of the weddings in this part of the world is brought in through bright hues like canary yellow, peach, apple green, ivory and gold, there is a shift of the concept of 'voluminous silhouettes' to lighter fabrics like chiffon, organza, net and silk. Golden zari threads, cutdana and floral motifs bring in their share of Indian-ness.


An ivory-hued lehenga with Indian bridal ornamentation yet creating the vision of a chic, opulent aesthete is a typical representation of Ridhi Mehra designs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X