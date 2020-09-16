Designs representing bold Indian bride 

Designer Ridhi Mehra has created a niche for herself by bringing together Persian and Indian cultures creating clothes with a hint of vintage old-world charm. Her design innovation, the eccentric and delicate details with the correct flare for drama have made her designs a famous among neo-Indian brides, and she is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities.

Here's an exclusive sneak-peek into her latest wedding story, 'Heer, Pre Fall 2020'.





In addition to her signature style, the collection gains inspiration from the classic Indian weddings, themselves; and a dash of western aesthetics thrown in gives it the edge. The 'ethnic' that is so much a part of the weddings in this part of the world is brought in through bright hues like canary yellow, peach, apple green, ivory and gold, there is a shift of the concept of 'voluminous silhouettes' to lighter fabrics like chiffon, organza, net and silk. Golden zari threads, cutdana and floral motifs bring in their share of Indian-ness.





An ivory-hued lehenga with Indian bridal ornamentation yet creating the vision of a chic, opulent aesthete is a typical representation of Ridhi Mehra designs.

