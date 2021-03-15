X
Fashion is not about revealing clothes, but about being comfortable in the clothes: Shwetha Reddy

Shwetha Reddy worked with many Tollywood film stars including Shruti Hasan, Shreya, Ravi Teja and Trisha

Fashion designer Swetha Reddy showcased her first annual collection through a fashion show in the inauguration and label launch of the designer studio 'Nakshatra'.

The theme for the show was uniquely different. It was the fusion of wedding and aviation. Strangely air hostesses turned as models showcased the new collection. Eight airhostesses along with eight of their male colleagues from the aviation industry walked the ramp. None of them are from modeling backgrounds. They were groomed to walk on the ramp.

Shwetha Reddy has ten years' of experience. She worked with Globals as a fashion stylist and later became a Fashionpreneur. She has worked in the film industry with Shruti Hasan, Shreya and Trisha. She has her clientele all over India and the world. She says that ,"fashion need not reveal. Fashion is all about being comfortable in the outfits."

