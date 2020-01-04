Fashion tips every women should know

When it comes to fashion, women of all ages and sizes can use lending hand. This is never more evident than when buying clothes for their wardrobe. We have put together the top 5 fashion tips for women which will help you save you money and get the best looks that suit you.

We all know that finding clothing that are the perfect fit is always a good start. Lining up your wardrobe with different styles and shapes that have universal use offers good value given they can be styled in many different ways.

You don't always need to stick to one particular look. By choosing clothes carefully and following the basic steps below can help your wardrobe work for you.

Save money on basic fashion items

Looking good does not always have to costly. Basic fashion items like tees and T-shirts from Penneys or Dunnes are great things to have in your wardrobe.

They are inexpensive and won't use up all of your fashion budget. Don't always choose the cheapest items either. Invest in quality and they will last.

Go for a range of different colours and styles that can be easily paired with your jeans or leggings. Invent a new casual look every day.

Clear out your wardrobe

Everyone has items of clothing and accessories in their wardrobe that are preloved fashion. They clog up important space for new arrivals.

Sell or swap old fashion goods and accessories for free at Fashion Exchange.

This allows you to earn money from your old fashion items or swap fashion with others. This way you are supporting sustainable fashion.

Invest in classic fashion pieces

There is nothing better than having a few classic items as part of your fashion line-up. Things like little black dresses, a blazer or even neutral coloured tops are reliable fashion assets.

They can be easily worn or paired with your other fashion favourites like jeans, trousers coats and tops. Classic fashion items are worth investing your money on. You will see the benefits for years to come.

Be wary of today's fashion trends

Fashion trends change season by season but a classic fashion look eternal. There are a few questions you must ask yourself before you purchase any fashion item or accessory.

♦ Does this suit my own personal look?

♦ Will it be fashionable this time next year?

♦ Can I pair this with items already in my wardrobe?

♦ How many times will I wear this item?

♦ Do I love it?

Yes, it's nice to be seen wearing the latest fashion trends of the day but this is not for everyone. Fashion choices should be based on what makes you look good and feel comfortable wearing. Think before you buy!

Play to your assets

We all come in different sizes and shapes you should use this your best advantage. From having a great cleavage, stunning legs or that hourglass figure. Ensure you use them to maximise your look.

Choose clothes that show off your best assets at all times. Good quality clothing will not only make you look good and downplay trouble spots of the body.

Only wear what you like and feel comfortable wearing. This will instil confidence into you whole fashion look.