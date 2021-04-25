Hello summer!

Summer started and we can feel the heat in many parts of the country. Sun shining bright and mercury soaring high, we have started looking for weather proof fashion and fabric plays and important role.

Cotton based fabrics are no doubt the preffered ones due to its natural comforting properties, absorbing qualities and durability factor. Consumer is aware of these qualities and prefers cotton and other natural yarns over man-made. In fact the fabric blends we use today have major quantity of cotton in it. Blends are good for fashion fabrics, they have different kinds of fall and fit based on the composition of the blend, but cotton and natural fibers are always the base component of fabrics. Cotton rich t-shirts are good for summer. They do use advanced technologies to enhance the fashion quotient, whether it is fabrics, finishes or styling.

Linen is a very good summer fabric. Being a natural fiber, which are extracts of flax plant, it is skin-friendly. Linen is cool and very absorbent, which makes it great for summer wear. It is also extremely durable and strong, the strongest of all natural fibers. Spykar gives a wide range of linen shirts to its consumers in most trendy colours for the season.

Bamboo fabric is hypoallergenic, anti-microbial and thermal regulating naturally. It is also resistant to mould. Fabrics made out of bamboo fibers breathe and wicks moisture away due to its porous nature. It also has an excellent drape and a silky-cashmere feel. Bamboo is one of nature's most sustainable resources; it's 100 per cent biodegradable and is naturally regenerative and grows extremely fast.

Hemp fabric is a natural textile made of fibres of a very high-yielding crop in the cannabis plant family. Historically used for industrial purposes, like rope and sails, hemp is known as one of the most versatile and durable natural fibers. Hemp plants grow quickly and densely which makes it difficult for weeds to hold on, hence no pesticides or herbicides needed. Hemp is an extremely durable fabric. It is also very insulating, absorbent and improves over time with washing and wearing.

Lyocell is a new all natural fiber. It is made with wood pulp cellulose from the eucalyptus tree. Lyocell is extremely absorbent, irritation free and smooth on skin, naturally prevents the growth of bacteria, and is biodegradable. These qualities make it a prefered fabric for hot summer.

Denim being a cotton rich fabric is a good option for summer. It is tough and durable having good wicking properties. Coarser cotton yarns absorb perspiration well. Prevents sunlight to penetrate deep into skin and acts as a skin coolant. Being a natural fiber it is the best option for being close to the skin.Denim is a versatile fabric used across multiple product categories like jeans, shorts and cargo pants for bottoms, shirts and truckers for top wear. Being cotton as the main content, denim can be worn across the globe in any kind of weather conditions.

A pair of jeans made out of denim fabric is a staple fashion product in the wardrobe as it can be worn at multiple occasions. It can be clubbed with any kind of top wear and easy to pair. Some people are allergic or they dislike wearing synthetic materials. Fabrics made out of natural fibers have all the properties like breathability with added softness and drape. They feel better against the skin.Organic and eco-friendly fabrics are good for summer and also contribute to the sustainability.

(Abhishek Yadav (design head) Spykar )