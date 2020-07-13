X
Lakshmi Manchu Looks Sensuous In Her Latest Photoshoot

Tollywood's versatile actress Lakshmi Manchu always stays active on social media. Be it her little munchkin's birthday posts or lockdown cooking videos or workout videos, she keeps on sharing her updates with her fans and makes them happy!!!

Well, the latest photoshoot of this Manchu clan girl is just raising the temperature… Lakshmi took to her Instagram page and posted the exclusive photoshoot pics and made her fans go gaga over her beauty…


A whimsical ray of golden hues 🌟

In this pic, Lakshmi is seen posing to cams with all her gold avatar… She wore a sleeveless golden gown which is enhanced with shimmery details and deep 'V' neckline. The body-hugging gown gave her an uber-chic look and upped her fashion quotient.


A golden state of mind.

Well, coming to her accessories, she just picked the leafy handcuff and made it speak on behalf of her gleaming look!


Who says all that glitters is not gold? 💫

Speaking about her makeup, Lakshmi went with statement red lips and chose to go with radiant face with all the on-point makeup! Her flowy tresses and cosy pose stole the hearts!!!

Lakshmi you killed it dear…

