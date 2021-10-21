Make fitness from home more easier

The coronavirus pandemic made us realise the importance of maintaining health and well-being. Eating right and staying active can provide multiple health benefits and prevent chronic health problems like diabetes, heart attack, hypertension, etc. You might not be hitting the gym due to health concerns or limited access, but that doesn't mean you cannot break a sweat at home. Daily exercising promotes physical and mental health, improves blood circulation, boosts the immune system, and reduces stress. Besides, engaging in physical activities for even 30 minutes can make your body toned, which can certainly boost your self-confidence.



Here are some of the tips to enable fitness at home.

Start the day with a plank hold

While plank might seem like a physically straining exercise, it can be easily performed by everyone. Plank is an ultimate core workout that can strengthen your abdominal muscles and make your entire body stronger.

Start the day with a 30-second plank and then move your way up to 45 seconds and more as you become an expert. You can do this exercise at any time of the body but doing this first thing in the morning would leave you refreshed and energised for the whole day.

Walk around the house

While walking around the house may not seem like a lot, it is far much better than just sitting or lying down.

You can walk around the house while attending calls, taking a much-needed screen break, or after having a meal. Integrating walking into your daily routine can help increase your energy, lower your blood pressure levels, improve cholesterol, and make you feel physically and emotionally better. Keep a track of your walking steps and set goals to keep yourself motivated.

Take special care of your diet

Eating the right foods and portions of each meal can help to keep the body fit and in shape. Fill your plate with green vegetables, whole foods, lean proteins, and coloured fruits to maintain good digestive health and prevent bloating or other gastrointestinal problems. Make sure to choose healthy and fulfilling snacks over candies, chocolates, or fried food items. Discipline yourself to eat at the right time every day to maintain healthy eating habits and refrain from overeating. Set six small meal portions rather than having three large meals throughout the day for good metabolism and gut health.

Get a sufficient amount of sleep

Sleeping inadequately can undermine your body. Sleeping for six to eight hours is crucial to recharge your batteries, conserve energy, and repair muscles worked during exercise. Sleep-deprived individuals are likely to fall prey to lifestyle disorders and mental illnesses. Thus, do not sabotage your sleeping hours to have an extra hour of entertainment in order to keep your body fit. If you struggle to get good sleep, start exercising as it creates more adenosine in the brain that induces sleep.

Take short fitness breaks

Sitting for long hours in front of the electronic screen can ruin your posture and adds to physical and mental fatigue. Take frequent short fitness breaks where you get up and move around for 5-10 minutes every hour, pace around the room, or do 10-20 jumping jacks, push-ups, crunches, etc. You can even play energetic music and have a solo dance party to keep your heart rate up and blood pumping. Engage in chores like sweeping, vacuuming, dusting, or even making the bed during a break to burn calories.

Keep the body hydrated

Make sure to have at least 8-10 glasses of water every day to keep your body well-hydrated. If you feel like snacking, chug in a glass of water to keep away hunger pangs. Keep a water bottle at your disposal at all times and limit your consumption of coffee, tea, and sweetened beverages. Drink juices, smoothies, or eat fruits to maintain hydration. Opt for stairs instead of lifts or elevators whenever possible. Stair climbing is one of the most intense exercises for improving cardiovascular health.