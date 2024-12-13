Live
Just In
Rana’s wife Miheeka take social media by storm
Tollywood’s leading ladies are making a statement on social media, showcasing their glamorous lives with elegance and confidence, much like their...
Tollywood’s leading ladies are making a statement on social media, showcasing their glamorous lives with elegance and confidence, much like their Bollywood counterparts. From Upasana, the wife of Ram Charan, to Sneha, the wife of Allu Arjun, and Miheeka Bajaj, the wife of Rana Daggubati, these women have become fashion icons in their own right. Miheeka Bajaj recently captivated her fans with a stunning appearance at Chivas India Luxe Collective, walking the ramp in a chic white-and-black one-shoulder cutout gown.
Her effortless glamour, complemented by bold red lipstick, open hair, and golden earrings, left fans in awe. Beyond her impeccable fashion sense, Miheeka’s charm extends to her appearances on her husband Rana’s show. As the show prepares for its Prime Video premiere, fans eagerly anticipate Miheeka’s episode. Her natural chemistry with Rana and her sense of humor are expected to be a major highlight, further elevating her already impressive public persona. With her stunning looks and confidence, Miheeka is truly redefining what it means to be a superstar’s wife.