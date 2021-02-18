Restaurant to design uniforms by veteran fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore

Veteran fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore has collaborated with an upcoming restaurant, led by Michelin starred chef Atul Kochhar, to design the uniform of its team.



Keeping in mind the ambience and storyline concept of SAGA, a modern Indian fun dining outlet in Gurugram, owned by Vishal Anand, the design team at Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur kept the classic Indian heritage look in mind while designing the uniforms. Additionally, streaks of modernity were added to the designs to maintain an aesthetic balance.

"Having Michelin standards set by Chef Atul Kochhar and understanding the vision that Anand, it was imperative for us to weave a concept that would have an international outlook with the essence of our indigenous culture and history embedded in the designs. The sophistication that SAGA exudes, needed to have a perfect mix of culinary delights, atmosphere and of course the seamless uniforms, that will create the ultimate experience for the guests, I feel this will be a new benchmark in the industry for others to match" Rathore shares.

This design sensibility was incorporated keeping in mind the entire hierarchy and the positions at the restaurant. Using practical fabrics that comply with the idea of an experiential restaurant and a vibrant bar, the designer chose to bring a modern silhouette using classical techniques. The monochromatic colours of the restaurant inspired the colour palette for the designs and keeping the brief given by Anand, the project has embedded a stylish look for the outlet which is extremely global and contemporary.

Sharing his vision, Anand says: "Saga is envisioned to establish the warmth, class and richness of Indian hospitality on the global map. Chef Atul through his food curation is reviving the unremembered age-old dishes from the Indian subcontinent and complementing to make it a complete experience, Mr Raghavendra Rathore has made bespoke designs for the team of Saga, which reflects the rich Indian heritage with a blend of modernity".