Summer Styling hacks

Summer can be a hard season to dress for, but there are a few reliable ways to dress for sweltering heat and humidity. Summer fashion is all about comfortable clothing. Even casual outfits can be flaunted like a fashionista during this season. All you need is some essentials and a bit of fashion sense. Your closet should have certain summer staples to raise the hotness quotient and beat the heat. These must-have outfits can completely transform your look and can make you grab the attention for good.



Light colours are better than dark



Not only will lighter colours keep you cooler, but they also have a better summer vibe. You can wear dark colours such as black, charcoal, violet, or dark blue, but it doesn't have that light airy feel that is synonymous with summer.

Flowy tops, dresses and skirts are better than form-fitting



The summer calls for light fabrics that float in the wind. To give off the summer loving vibe, opt for flowy clothing instead of anything that is skin tight. Find clothing made in light cotton, silk, chiffon, lace or crochet. This applies to everything: dresses, skirts, tops, rompers, and even shorts. Summer is hot and wearing clothing that is very form fitting will make you and your clothes sweaty. Secondly, flowy clothing and summer go hand in hand.

Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are always sexy



Every couple of years off-the-shoulder clothing becomes popular. All the stores have them in stock and everyone is wearing them. But off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are stylish every summer. Don't think of them as trendy or disposable, because they really are a fashion staple that you can wear every year. They are great pieces for achieving that easy summer style.

If you only have one handbag, go with a neutral brown



If you're only going to invest in one handbag for summer go with a neutral earth-tone brown. Look for a summer handbag that is not that structured and that you'll want to wear over many summers.