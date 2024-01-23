Zendaya at Schiaparelli Couture show debuts dramatic bangs; Jennifer Lopez stuns in jacket made of real rose petals

Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez are currently in Paris to partake in Haute Couture Week. Both the Spider-Man actor and the On The Floor singer were present at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show held at the Petite Palais in Paris. The show, orchestrated by creative director Daniel Roseberry, showcased his Spring 2024 collection. The collection itself is a jubilant amalgamation of glamour, surrealism, and historical homage that captivated the VIP audience, featuring notable figures like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jennifer Lopez.

At the event, Zendaya made a striking debut with dramatic bangs, adding a unique flair to her appearance. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez made a memorable entrance by donning a jacket crafted entirely from real rose petals. The atmosphere was electrified as the celebrities showcased their impeccable style and fashion choices during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. Take a look at their outfits as you scroll through the highlights of this glamorous event.





Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez at Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. (Instagram)



Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez in Paris for Haute Couture Week

Styled by her close friend and former stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya made a stunning entrance at Daniel Roseberry's Paris Haute Couture Spring 2024 show at Petite Palais in an eye-catching black gown. The gown featured knotted silk spikes, a draped equestrian train, a silk crepe turtleneck, and a silk faille column skirt, garnering admiration from fans online. Social media was flooded with compliments, with one fan expressing, "She is ALWAYS THE MOMENT," and another calling her a "GODDESS...so ethereal." Another fan remarked, "No one does it like THE ZENDAYA."



Zendaya complemented her couture look with dramatic short bangs and sleek straight locks. Additionally, she opted for feathered brows, bold mascara, kohl-lined eyes, pink eye shadow, rosy blush on her cheeks, a caramel-colored lip shade, gel-manicured nails, sheer black stockings, and striking black high-heeled pumps to complete her ensemble.

In a parallel fashion moment, Jennifer Lopez graced the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing a white coat crafted from 7,000 everlasting real rose petals, adorned with a large silver sequinned sun on the back. The luxury fashion house preserved the freshness of the flowers using sugar water, commonly known as hummingbird nectar. Layered over a white turtleneck sweater with sculptural detailing and black high-waisted leggings, JLo accessorised the signature look with a slicked-back bob, a cream and gold lock-and-key belt, black velvet pumps featuring the fashion house's keyhole detail, hammered gold sunglasses with antennae-shaped frames, gold hoop earrings, and a black Schiaparelli anatomy jewellery bag.

