Father's Day 2022: How you can strengthen the bond with your father?

Kids often feel a little shy of sharing common issues or life decisions with their father. Even if they grow older the equation tends to remain the same and numerous times, children are at variance with the thinking about their father on most issues.

Sharing a strong emotional bond with father is no less than a boon. One of the most important things is to make an effort to spend time together. This can difficult in case your different schedules or live in different cities, but relationship with your father is to openly communicate with him. This means being honest about your thoughts and feeling and at the same time willing to listen his point of view.

1. Talk about common interests

Be it sports, politics or just day to day life, finding things which you enjoy talking with your father, would help you to connect on a deeper level.

2. Make time for each other

Even if you are busy, it is important to schedule regular time together, whether it is going out for coffee or just talking a walk together, quality time is essential for any relationship.

3. Spend time with him for activities that he enjoys

if your father like golfing, fishing or hiking, ask him if he would like to do those things together.

4. Talk to him about things that are important to you

Tell your father about your hopes, dreams and fears, this would help him to understand you better and make him feel closer to you.

5. Be honest with each other

It is easy to avoid difficult conversations, but communication is key for any relationship. If there is something that is bothering you, you must talk to your father about it, he might be help find a way out.

6. Support each other

Be it offering words of encouragement or being there for shoulder to cry on, showing your support would go a long way in strengthening your bond.

7. Express your gratitude

Let your father know how much you value his presence in your life. A simple thank you would go on a long way in showing him, how much you care

.

It is often stated that fathers are the hardest people to please. However, having a good relationship with your father is significant for both of you.