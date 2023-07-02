Live
- Tamil Nadu to monitor health of pregnant women, newborns
- TFPC to issue ban on Dhanush!
- MP HC asks Centre to lower age limit from 18 to 16
- Kejriwal attacks Modi over price rise
- PMK to campaign against 90 ml liquor sachets in Tamil Nadu
- Minister Muraleedharan urges Muslims not to fall prey to anti-UCC propaganda
- Anna flyover turns 50, goes strong handling huge volume of traffic
- DMK’s UCC riposte: Start with Hindus, appoint SC/ST priests in temples…
- Arrangements made for the Congress Jana Garjana meeting today
- Security Measures For Amarnath Yatra Upgraded
First person to fly solo around world nonstop in a balloon
Highlights
July 1, 2002 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly solo around the world nonstop in a balloon. American adventurer Steve Fossett drifted...
July 1, 2002 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly solo around the world nonstop in a balloon. American adventurer Steve Fossett drifted into aviation history today, as he became the first man to fly a balloon solo around the world.
Flying through the darkness over the ocean south of Australia in his silvery Spirit of Freedom balloon, the 58-year-old crossed east of 117 degrees longitude, the line from which he set off two weeks ago.
The investment millionaire from Chicago covered more than 31,000km (19,263 miles) on the trip, finally succeeding in his sixth attempt at the record. “Steve has crossed the finishing line,” said mission controller Joe Ritchie.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS