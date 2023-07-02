First person to fly solo around world nonstop in a balloon

July 1, 2002 – Steve Fossett becomes the first person to fly solo around the world nonstop in a balloon. American adventurer Steve Fossett drifted into aviation history today, as he became the first man to fly a balloon solo around the world.



Flying through the darkness over the ocean south of Australia in his silvery Spirit of Freedom balloon, the 58-year-old crossed east of 117 degrees longitude, the line from which he set off two weeks ago.

The investment millionaire from Chicago covered more than 31,000km (19,263 miles) on the trip, finally succeeding in his sixth attempt at the record. “Steve has crossed the finishing line,” said mission controller Joe Ritchie.