Chak Hao: The Ancient Assamese Rice Gaining Global Superfood Status
Packed with antioxidants, fibre, and essential nutrients, Chak Hao black rice supports digestion, heart health, immunity, and balanced blood sugar.
Assam’s indigenous black rice, known as Chak Hao, is steadily carving a place for itself in the world of health and nutrition. With its deep purple hue, rich nutty taste, and nutrient-dense profile, Chak Hao has long been a culinary and cultural staple in the Northeast. Today, it's being recognised far beyond Assam as a functional superfood, ideal for modern wellness-focused diets.
Here’s why this age-old grain deserves a place on your plate:
Loaded With Antioxidants
Chak Hao is rich in powerful antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins — the same compounds that give blueberries their superfood status. These help the body combat free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases including heart ailments, cancer, and neurodegenerative conditions.
Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels
Unlike white rice, Chak Hao has a low glycemic index, which means it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream. This helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, making it a beneficial choice for people with diabetes or those looking to avoid sudden energy crashes.
Improves Digestion Naturally
The rice is a good source of dietary fibre, which not only aids regular bowel movements but also nourishes beneficial gut bacteria. This supports a healthy digestive tract and may alleviate symptoms of common gut disorders like IBS.
Strengthens Immunity
Packed with a variety of essential nutrients including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Chak Hao helps reinforce the immune system. Regular consumption supports the body's defence mechanisms against infections and seasonal illnesses.
Heart-Healthy Nutrients
Chak Hao’s nutritional profile includes heart-friendly elements such as potassium, fibre, and anthocyanins. These compounds help manage cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure, and reduce the risk of clot formation — all crucial for maintaining cardiovascular health.
Supports Healthy Weight Management
Being naturally low in calories and high in fibre, this rice helps in promoting satiety. It keeps you feeling full for longer durations, reducing the urge to snack and supporting sustainable weight management efforts.
Chak Hao is more than just a beautiful grain — it’s a health powerhouse passed down through generations. As more people turn to natural, unrefined foods to support their wellness journey, Assamese black rice is emerging as a standout choice that blends heritage with holistic benefits.