Dragon Rolls: Yummy And Crispy Evening Snacks By Tarla Dalal

It's evening… Even the weather is also pleasant!!! So, everyone's tummy would be craving for something yummy and crispy, isn't it? Yes!

This time we will go with crispy snack 'Dragon Rolls'… This evening snack is doled out by the famous chef Tarla Dalal…

We Hans India have come up with the detailed recipe for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

For The Wonton Wrappers

• 1/2 cup plain flour (maida)

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1 tsp oil

For The Filling

• 1/4 cup shredded red cabbage

• 1/4 cup shredded cabbage

• 1/4 cup sliced red capsicum

• 3/4 cup bean sprouts

• 1/4 cup carrot juliennes

• 1 tbsp oil

• 2 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

• a pinch of sugar

• salt to taste

• 1 tbspschezuan sauce

Other Common Ingredients

• 1 tbsp plain flour (maida)

• plain flour (maida) for rolling

• oil for deep-frying

Process

• First, you need to take a large bowl and add maida and salt. Knead it into a soft dough adding enough water and a few drops of oil. Cover the dough with a cotton cloth and set it aside for about 30 minutes.

• Next, for the filling, you need to take a pan and heat the oil. Then goes, garlic… Saute for a few seconds and then add all the remaining filling ingredients one by one except the schezuansauce and mix well. Saute on the medium flame for a few minutes and then goes the schezuan sauce. Mix well and leave it to cook for 2-3 minutes. Dish it out and set it aside.

• Next, we will go with the rolls, first, you need to mix 1 tbsp of flour in enough water and make it into a paste form for sticking the sides of Wotton papers.

• Thereafter, divide the Wotton paper dough into equal parts and roll it into a thin chapathi.

• Then place the filling exactly in the centre and now by applying the flour paste on the sides, carefully close the sides of the Wotton paper. It should come as the bullet shape.

• Now deep fry these bullets and spoon them out on a tissue paper…

That's it! The tasty and crispy Dragon Rolls are ready to hit your tummies!!! Enjoy these delectable rolls to the core…