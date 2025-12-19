Explore classic Gujarati, Rajasthani flavours through the thali

Khandani Rajdhani has returned to Hyderabad with a new outlet at Lakeshore Mall, Kukatpally, bringing back its well-known Gujarati and Rajasthani thali tradition. The menu focuses on classic regional preparations drawn from the culinary heritage of western India, highlighting recipes that have been passed down through generations.

The thali features a wide assortment of dishes prepared using traditional cooking methods and seasonal ingredients. Diners can expect a balanced spread of farsan, vegetables, lentils, breads, rice, and sweets that reflect everyday home-style flavours from Gujarat and Rajasthan. Seasonal specials such as Surti Undhiyu and Gajar Halwa add variety to the rotating menu.

"Hyderabad has always embraced Rajdhani with immense love, and we are delighted to be back with a beautiful new outlet at Lakeshore Mall,” said Aji Nair, CEO, Mirah Hospitality and Gourmet Solutions Pvt. Ltd. “This launch is our way of reconnecting with the city and offering a dining experience that brings together tradition, warmth, and the joy of sharing a meal with loved ones.”

Each meal is served in the customary thali format, allowing guests to sample multiple flavours and textures in one sitting. The emphasis remains on freshness, variety, and the harmony of sweet, savoury, and spicy elements that define these regional cuisines. The experience highlights the richness of India’s thali culture, where food is not just about nourishment but also about tradition, balance, and shared enjoyment at the table.