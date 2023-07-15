Indulge in yummy kebab recipes

Revolutionising frozen delicacies, Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL) offers a palate-pleasing kebab range that one can enjoy on this World Kebab Day. Crafted with the finest ingredients and perfected by culinary experts, the kebabs promise an indulgent experience that leaves you craving for more. The delectable range of Kebabs from Godrej Yummiez includes Chicken Lucknowi Kebab, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Chicken Hariyali Kebab, and Chicken Galouti Kebab. Chef Varun Inamdar brings you a range of delectable kebab recipes.

Recipe: Golden Galouti Neychoru





Ingredients



1 cup brown rice

3 tbsp Ghee

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 cup Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Fennel seeds

1 blade Mace

4-5 nos Cloves

2 nos Cardamoms

1 inch piece Cinnamon

1 no Bayleaf

2 nos. shallots, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

2 cups Water

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti kebab

Method :

1. Wash and drain rice in running water twice. Soak for 20 minutes in fresh water.

2. Heat ghee in a vessel.

3. Temper with all spices. Add sugar and let it caramelize.

4. Add in onions and shallots. Let them brown as well.

5. Stir in the rice, water and salt.

6. Cook on high flame for 6 minutes. Cover and cook on low flame for 8 minutes.

7. Turn the flame off. Uncover after 5 minutes and fluff the rice using a fork.

8. Pan fry Godrej Yummiez Chicken galouti kebabs on high flame and serve with this golden ghee pilaf.

9. You may serve this with your choice of raita or plain curd.

Recipe: Avante Garde Seekh Pakwan





Pakwan



1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup maida

2 tbsp ghee

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 cup warm water

1 tsp cumin seeds

Oil for deep frying

Assembly

Coriander curd

Tamarind curd

Chillies, diced

Tomato, diced

Corriander leaves

Masala Chana dal

Radish, julliennes

Onion, slices

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Seekh Kebab

Oil for pan frying

Method :

1. In a bowl, Mix together all ingredients for the pakwan.

2. Rest the dough for 5 minutes under a damp cloth.

3. Pinch lemon sized balls and roll into thick chapatis. Dock with a fork.

4. Deep fry on low flame till crisp.

5. For the assembly, pan fry the Godrej Yummiez Chicken Seekh kebab till crisp on the outside and golden brown.

6. Build the whole dish up with raddish julliennes, corriander curd, tamarind curd, chillies, tomato dices, onions, corriander sprigs and finally masala chana dal.

7. Serve Warm.