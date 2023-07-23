Oats seen in never before avatar

Wholegrain Oats are considered to be one of the healthiest grains, and a top choice for enthusiastic health seekers. Being packed with fiber and unique antioxidants, regular consumption of oats has been linked to effective weight management and a reduced risk of metabolic disorders. They provide the necessary nutrition to prevent the onset of heart disease, aid in weight management, and help maintain ideal blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The magical ingredient, packed with high fiber content, not only offers a plethora of health benefits but also brings remarkable versatility to everyday dishes. Surprisingly, despite its numerous benefits, the superfood’s addition to the consumers’ diet is very limited.



Incredibly versatile and convenient to cook, oats stand out as a perfect ingredient that can be incorporated into a wide variety of cuisines around the world. It provides the perfect balance, offering not only a healthier alternative but also a delectable and appetizing option. However, when experimenting with different recipes, it becomes important to select the right kind of oats that will bring the right / desired texture and consistency to your dish.

Discover a range of oat-based delicious recipes like you’ve never seen before these unique dishes are a must-try for anyone looking to explore the versatility of oats in the kitchen.

1)Roasted vegetable pizza

Ingredients For the oat flour pizza crust

♦ Plain oats (Prepare flour) 80 grams

♦ Whole wheat flour 2 cups

♦ Active dry yeast 2 teaspoons

♦ Oil 1 teaspoon

♦ Salt 1 teaspoon

♦ Honey a teaspoon

♦ Warm water 1 cup

♦ Tomato basil sauce or pizza sauce 2 cups

♦ Low-fat mozzarella cheese, grated or in slices 100 grams

♦ Button mushrooms, quartered 200 grams

♦ Peppy tomato oats 40 grams

♦ Red bell pepper, thinly slice 1

♦Thinly slices 1 onion

♦ Oil 1 teaspoon

♦ Some dried oregano or pizza seasoning

♦ Salt and fresh ground coarse pepper

Method:

For making Dough

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the oats, flour, salt, sugar and yeast

2. Combine and mix the flour, salt, sugar, and the yeast in a medium sized bowl

3. Next add in the lukewarm water a little at a time to the flour and knead the dough. Add in the oil to the dough and knead to mix well

4. The dough will be very sticky after all ingredients are combined. Add in some additional wheat flour if required to make the dough smooth. Knead the dough for about 5 to 6 minutes

5. If you have a stand mixer you can use that as well to ease the process

6. Cover the dough and allow the dough to rest for about 2 hours until it rises

7. While the dough is close to its finish in the rising period, we will prepare the topping for the pizza

8. Heat oil over medium heat in pan; add the red bell pepper and onions and roast until they are tender and lightly browned

9. Add in the mushrooms and oats, stir fry on high heat until just a bit tender and all the water is absorbed by the oats

For making the Pizza

1. After the dough has risen, divide the dough into two halves to make two smaller pizzas or you can make it into a large pizza

2. The size of the pizza will depend on how thick or thin you roll it

3. Preheat the oven to 220 C

4. Dust the pizza pans with flour and some cornmeal or semolina. This will prevent the dough from sticking to your pizza pan

5. Bake the crust for 5 to 7 minutes, and then take out of the oven. Layer the pizza first with the sauce, then the roasted vegetables and the cheese

6. Place the pizza back in the oven and bake until you notice the crust is beginning to brown and the cheese is bubbling

7. Once baked, remove the pizza from the oven and allow it to rest for a couple of minutes before slicing and serving. You can also optionally sprinkle some oregano or pizza seasoning and serve

2) Veggie oats burrito Ingredients To make Tortillas:

♦ Wheat flour 1 Cup

♦ Oats, powdered ½ tbsp

♦ Fresh lettuce leaves 4

♦ Red pepper 1

♦ Yellow pepper 1

♦ Green pepper 1

♦ Salt and pepper to taste

♦ Chili powder 1tbsp

♦ Onion, sliced 1

♦ Lime juice ½ tpsp

Method:

1. In a bowl, mix oats and add water to make a dough. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

2. Divide the dough into 4 equal portions. Roll each portion flat with the help of a rolling pin.

3. Now, heat the tava and cook the tortillas until cooked

4. In a grilling pan, grill all the peppers. Once grilled, take it out in a bowl

5. Add lime juice, salt, pepper, chili powder to it, and mix well

6. To assemble, spread lettuce on the tortilla, followed by peppers

7. Wrap the tortilla making sure the ends are sealed

8. Heat a grilling pan, and grill the tortilla before serving

9. Diagonally cut and serve

3)Taro oats fritters

Ingredients

♦ Taro root, peeled and boiled 2 cups

♦ Sweet corn ½ cup

♦ Oats- 1 cup

♦ Garlic, finely chopped tsp

♦ Cumin seeds, roasted 1 tsp

♦ Salt 1 tsp

♦ Coriander leaves, finely chopped 2 tbsp

♦ Oil ⅓ cup

Method:

1. In a large bowl, mash the boiled taro. Add sweet corn, oats-Plain, garlic, roasted cumin seeds, salt and coriander. Mix well

2. Divide the mixture into 12 small round balls and flatten them slightly using your palms

3. Heat oil and shallow fry the fritters till they are evenly crisp and golden-brown

4. Transfer the fritters to a kitchen towel, and then onto a serving platter

5. Add a dip of your choice for evening tea and get-togethers