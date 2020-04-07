Surprise Your Dear Ones With This Home-Made Cake

Homemade Cake: Hi guys… Is it your dear one's birthday???

But locked at home, isn't it??? This makes you look worried…

But guys, when it is a birthday celebration, you need to be happy instead of sitting dull. You need to cheer up the birthday person and make him happy by surprising with a cake…

You need not worry about the bakeries… Make it at your home and that too with all the available ingredients itself. Well, the glam doll of Tollywood Kajal Aggarwal has doled out the recipe of a simple 'Chocolate' cake through her Instagram page… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1/2 cup peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons melted unrefined coconut oil

• 1 cup of organic coconut sugar

• 1/2 cup maple syrup/ agave nectar or honey

• 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 2 eggs (I used 2 tablespoons of egg replacer powder in 4 tablespoons water and allowed it to sit for a minute)

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 2/3 cup quinoa flour

• 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

• 1/4th cup peanut butter chips (Optional)

Process

• First, you need to pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees centigrade and spritz oil all over the baking tray.

• Now take two separate bowls and add wet ones to one bowl and dry ingredients to another bowl. If you have eggs, it's fine but egg replacer should be added at the end.

• Mix them well and slowly add all the dry ingredients to the wet bowl and fold them with the spatula evenly and slowly.

• Finally, add the peanut butter chips and then transfer the cake concoction into the baking tray.

• Bake the cake for about 25 minutes and then check whether it is made or not inserting a fork. If it comes out clean, then the cake is ready and if it has a cake mix patches then it needs to cook for a few more minutes.

• That's it! Your home-made cake it done !!! Add fresh cream for garnishing or go with simple chocolate syrup.

Look into the Instagram post for a clear understanding of the recipe…

Guys you need to enjoy every moment and make it memorable with preparing your own cake!!!



Thank You, Kajal for sharing an amazing Chocolate Cake recipe…