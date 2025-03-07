Sweet and savory delights

Experience the vibrant flavors of Chilean cherries with these easy and delicious recipes. From a tangy Lemon Tart to a Fast Cherry Cake and a refreshing Cherry & Walnut Salad, enjoy a perfect blend of sweetness and zest.

Lemon Tart with Chilean Cherries

Ingredients

l Pre-made tart shells (store-bought or homemade)

l Zest and juice of 1 Chilean lemon

l 1/2 cup heavy cream

l 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted

Method

l If using a store-bought lemon tart shell, follow the package instructions for baking and allow it to cool. If making it from scratch, bake and cool your lemon tart shell.

l In a heatproof bowl, combine the lemon zest and juice.

l Heat the heavy cream in a saucepan until it’s almost boiling, then pour it over the lemon zest and juice. Stir until well combined.

l Pour the lemon cream into the cooled tart shell.

l Top the lemon tart with fresh Chilean cherries.

l Refrigerate the tart for at least an hour to set the filling.

Chilean Cherry, Blueberry, and Walnut Mixed Green Salad

Ingredients

Green Salad:

l 6 cups lightly packed fresh mixed baby greens or mache lettuce

l 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted and cut in half

l 1 cup fresh Chilean blueberries

l 3 ounces shredded Manchego cheese

l 1/2 cup walnut halves, broken in pieces

Vinaigrette:

l 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

l 1 tablespoon walnut oil

l 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

l 1 teaspoon honey

l 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

l Freshly ground black pepper and sea salt to taste

Method

l Whisk together the oils, champagne vinegar, honey, lime juice, pepper and salt. Set aside.

l Place the greens in a large bowl and coat with the vinaigrette. Add the cherries, blueberries, Manchego and walnuts; toss gently. Divide onto four salad plates and serve.

— chef at Chilean Cherries

Fast Cherry Cake

Ingredients

l 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted and chopped

l 1 store-bought sponge cake or angel cake (or individual sized portions)

l 1 cup heavy cream

l 2 tablespoons sugar

Method

l Pit and chop the fresh cherries.

l In a mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream with sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold in some finely sliced Chilean cherries – just enough so you can see cherries but the cream maintains its texture.

l Slice the store-bought sponge cake or angel cake horizontally to create two or more layers, depending on your cake size and preference.

l Spread a layer of prepared whipped cream on the bottom cake layer and sprinkle with chopped cherries.

l Place the next cake layer on top and repeat the process until you’ve used all the layers.

l Finish by spreading whipped cream on the top layer and decorating with additional cherries.