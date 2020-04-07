Today's Lunch Recipe: Yummy Maa Ki Dal And With Tasty Jeera Rice

Got bored with same dal and rice???

Wanna try something new for today's lunch???

Then you are on the right track! We will go with the Dal and Rice items itself…

Confused???

Well, adding a tweak to the same dal and rice recipes will make them taste delicious and give you a break from regular ones too!

We Hans India are here with healthy yet tasty 'Maa Ki Dal' and 'Jeera Rice' recipes… Look into the write-up and jot down the process to make them in a few minutes!

1. Maa Ki Dal

Ingredients Needed

• 3/4 cup whole urad (whole black lentil) - soaked overnight and drained

• 2 tbsp rajma (kidney beans) - soaked overnight and drained

• 1 tbsp oil

• 2 tbsp butter

• 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 1 small stick cinnamon (dalchini)

• 2 cloves (laung / lavang)

• 3 cardamoms (elaichi)

• 2 green slit chillies

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1/2 tsp ginger-garlic (adrak-lehsun) paste

• 1 tsp chili powder

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

• 1 1/2 cups fresh tomato pulp

• 1/2 tsp garam masala

• salt to taste

• 1/2 cup fresh cream

Process

• As all these ingredients will be available at home, you can easily prepare this dal. Don't go by the long ingredients list, the process is simple…

• Put a pressure cooker on the stove and add butter to it… Then goes the cumin seeds. Let them crackle and then add cinnamon, cloves and cardamom.

• Saute them for a few seconds and then add green chillies. After they become tender, add onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute until the onions turn golden brown… This takes maximum of two minutes.

• Thereafter add chili powder, turmeric powder and tomato pulp. Stir occasionally and cook well for about 2 minutes on medium fame.

• Then goes, garam masala, urad dal, rajma and salt. Mix well and pour one cup of water. Mix well and pressure cook this dal concoction for 6 whistles on a medium flame.

• Then, after the pressure goes off, mix well and add fresh cream to the dal. Mash the dal and let it cook on medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes. That's it! Maa Ki Dal is ready to serve…

• Spoon of the dal and meanwhile let us prepare Jeera Rice as well!!!

2. Jeera Rice

Ingredients Needed

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 cup basmati rice

• 1 tbsp oil

• Salt to taste

• 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander

• 1 tbsp melted butter

Process

• The process is very simple… You can make Jeera Rice in a couple of minutes. First, you need to soak the rice for 30 minutes in a bowl.

• Next, take a large pan and add enough water to boil the rice and add soaked and cleaned rice to it. Add a little bit of salt and allow it to pressure cook for 4 whistles on a medium flame.

• Next, spoon out the rice and transfer it to a flat plate and let it cool for a few minutes.

• Take a pan and add oil and ghee…The goes the cumin seeds, saute them for 10 seconds and off the flame. Now add these cumin seeds to the rice and add a little bit of salt and coriander leaves.

• Mix well and if put the pan back on flame and toss the rice gently for about 2 minutes. Add butter on the top and serve the hot Jeera Rice…

That's it… Yummy Maa Ki Dal and Jeera Rice are a perfect combo!!! Serve hot and enjoy the restaurant-style combo at your home itself!!!

Note: You can add chillies to Jeera rice after cumin seeds if you want a spicy taste.