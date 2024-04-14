Live
Just In
Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram Launched 'Babai Hotel' in Madhapur
Hyderabad: Babai Hotel is one such place that feeds the heart, a new branch of the popular food chain has been launched by Kiran Abbavaram along with Babai Hotel Management KV Dinesh Reddy & Sreshtaa Reddy in Madhapur, Hyderabad.
"The love for food is universal, across all geographies. We are fond of devouring delicacies and good food. It is quite common for every person to feel more physically and mentally satisfied when eating their favorite food. However, if it is not, the meal simply feeds the body to satisfy hunger but rarely feeds the heart to influence positive emotions" said Actor Kiran.
"For the last 8 decades, Babai Hotel has been serving delicious food and it has become a favorite place for foodies, Dosa, Idly, Vada, Upma etc.. often served with coconut chutney and sambar. Each of these dishes offers a unique taste of South Indian cuisine, with a balance of flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more." said KV Dinesh Reddy & Sreshtaa Reddy of Babai Hotel.