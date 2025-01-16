Wholesome & flavorful recipes for healthy eating

If you're looking to add more nutrient-dense ingredients to your plate, explore innovative ways to prepare meals, or simply enjoy balanced eating, our collection of healthy recipes is here to inspire you.

Let’s kick off this journey toward a healthier lifestyle with flavorful, satisfying dishes that prove eating well can be as delightful as it is good for you.

1. Barley Salad With Chickpeas And Cherries

Ingredients

Salad:

● 1 cup hulled barley (uncooked)

● 14.5 oz can chickpeas, drained & rinsed

● 1/2 cup diced celery

● 1/4 cup chopped green onion

● 1 cup pitted & halved cherries

● 1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

● 2 oz crumbled goat cheese

Dressing:

● 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

● 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

● 1 tbsp grapeseed oil

● 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

● 1 tbsp honey

● 1/2 tsp kosher salt

● 1/8 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Cook barley in salted boiling water (3 cups) for 45–60 mins until chewy. Drain, rinse, and cool.

2. Mix barley with chickpeas, celery, green onion, and almonds.

3. Whisk dressing ingredients and toss with the salad.

4. Gently fold in cherries and goat cheese.

5. Serve immediately or chill for up to 1 hour.

Note: Add cherries and almonds just before serving to maintain texture and prevent discoloration.

2. Chilean Cherry, Wild Rice, and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

Salad:

● 3/4 cup wild rice

● 1/2 cup quinoa

● 2 cups fresh Chilean cherries, pitted & halved

● 2 celery stalks, diced

● 3/4 cup smoked Gouda cheese, diced

● 1/2 cup toasted, chopped pecans

Vinaigrette:

● 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

● 1/4 cup fruity vinegar (raspberry or strawberry)

● 1 tsp Dijon mustard

● 3/4 tsp salt

● 1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

Directions

1. Cook wild rice in boiling water for 30 mins, add quinoa, and cook 15 mins more. Drain, rinse, and cool.

2. Toast pecans in the oven at 350°F for 8 mins or in a skillet until fragrant. Cool and chop.

3. Whisk vinaigrette ingredients in a large bowl.

4. Toss rice, quinoa, cherries, celery, Gouda, and pecans with the vinaigrette.

5. Serve at room temperature or chilled